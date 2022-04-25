Former Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Maria Contreras-Sweet to Speak at TriNet Small Business Week Summit

DUBLIN, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Maria Contreras-Sweet, managing director of investment firm Rockway Equity Partners and management consulting firm Contreras-Sweet Companies, and a TriNet board member, will be speaking at TriNet's first annual Small Business Week Summit. The virtual event will run May 2-5, during the nation's weeklong celebration that honors the vital role that entrepreneurs and small businesses play in driving the U.S. economy forward.

Contreras-Sweet will close out the event with a conversation with TriNet President and CEO, Burton M. Goldfield on "Considerations for Embracing Diversity in Business" at 2:45 p.m. ET /11:45 a.m. PT.

"Maria is a thoughtful, compassionate and highly-respected leader with a unique perspective on all sides of the small business experience—from policy to advising to being in the entrepreneurial trenches," said Goldfield. "Maria is the quintessential small business advocate and the perfect person to tie together the insights our audience will gather from this event. I look forward to a poignant, engaging discussion."

The Small Business Week Summit will include informational sessions with powerful small business thought leaders and conversations with innovative small business owners. Over the course of four days, many different topics will be covered related to strengthening small businesses, including finance, HR innovation, new ways of working, and the ultimate HR know-how. To view the full roster of sessions and speakers at TriNet's Small Business Week Summit—and to register for free streaming access—visit https://www.trinet.com/smallbusinessweek

Prior to founding her current business, Contreras-Sweet served as the 24th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. She is a business leader, entrepreneur and investor and also founded ProAmérica Bank, the first Latino-owned commercial bank in California in over 35 years, which focused on serving small to mid-size firms—especially those that are women and minority-owned. Her advocacy roots as a public servant include her role as Secretary of California's Business, Transportation, and Housing Agency, with 42,000 employees—making her the first Latina to hold a state cabinet post in California—as well as working for both the California State Legislature and the U.S. Department of Commerce. She also held several leadership roles for the 7-Up RC Bottling Company.

Contreras-Sweet's current and previous board experience includes Sempra Energy, Regional Management Corporation, ProAmérica Bank and Blue Cross of California. Her volunteer nonprofit boards include the Bipartisan Policy Center, Inc. and the World Affairs Council. Her achievements in bringing efficiencies and modernization to large scale organizations have earned her international acclaim

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

