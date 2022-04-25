Brennan Acquires 24 Acres in Thornton, Colorado

- Well located in the North I-25 industrial submarket of Denver;

rents and absorption rise in 1st quarter 2022

THORNTON, Colo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired 24 acres at the southwest corner of 128th and Washington Avenue, 13 miles north of downtown Denver. Located in the growing North I-25 industrial submarket, the site provides highway visibility from Interstate 25. Brennan will develop three class A distribution buildings, totaling 300,000 square feet.

Brennan Investment Group Logo (PRNewsFoto/Brennan Investment Group) (PRNewswire)

"The site has tremendous appeal for tenants, offering quick ingress and egress to Interstate 25, allowing efficient drive-times to both Metro-Denver and Northern Colorado," observed John Torp, Brennan's Vice President and project manager for the Thornton development. "Particularly strong is the supply of work force labor in this submarket, an important concern for companies everywhere."

"The demographic strength of Denver has accelerated tenant demand driven by job growth, household formations, and the in-migration of people," commented Brian Roach, Managing Principal of Brennan's Mountain West region. Under Roach's leadership, Brennan has built or acquired 1.6 million square feet in the Denver region over the past 24 months. "Tenant demand continues to exceed the supply of space, pushing asking rents 8.1% higher versus rents one year ago."

Brennan has emerged as one of the leading developers in the United States with 15 million square feet planned or under construction. "Our allocation of capital to industrial development follows the secular trends of technology-induced demand. We've witnessed that through e-commerce driving distribution absorption, and increasingly from robotics pushing manufacturing space demand," observed Scott McKibben, Brennan's Chief Investment Officer. "We capitalize on these trends by selecting great in-fill sites, building only state-of-the-art buildings and staffing our regions with local market experts."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 11 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to www.brennanllc.com

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, 8476308722, uwalendzewicz@brennanllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC