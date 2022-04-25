AMID SOARING ELECTRIC VEHICLE INTEREST, CARS.COM HOSTS FREE EV LIVESTREAM FOR CONSUMERS

With EV searches up nearly 200% on Cars.com, experts discuss the pros and cons of EV ownership, highlight popular models and answer consumer questions during live virtual event1

CHICAGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The car-shopping marketplace Cars.com ™ (NYSE: CARS) is pleased to announce the return of its popular event: Guide for the EV Curious . As interest in electric vehicles continues to grow, this free, live virtual event features Cars.com's automotive experts sharing their perspectives on the EV market, reviewing popular EV models and answering questions live from consumers. The event will be held April 28 at noon CDT and requires registration at Live.cars.com .

Cars.com logo (PRNewsfoto/Cars.com) (PRNewswire)

The event follows the recent unveiling of Cars.com's EV Buying Guide , the announcement of its Best Electric Vehicle of the Year , and the release of its EV Top Picks in categories including Value, Families, Luxury and Commuters. The company's industry-leading, consumer-education-focused EV content combined with unprecedented public interest, makes Cars.com as No. 1 in search results for electric cars.

"For more than a decade, we've been on the front lines of the EV-olution, and the success of last year's first-ever Guide for the EV Curious event demonstrated that consumers are hungry for greater education and resources," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "As we witness EV interest skyrocket in our marketplace, and with more electric models hitting the market than ever before, we are excited to bring consumers more of the information and insight they're craving. This event is extra special for us because of the live participation from people across the country."

This year's event comes during a period of peak consumer curiosity, with searches for EVs on Cars.com nearly doubled year-over-year.1 Driving increased interest are elevated gas prices combined with recent geopolitical issues as well as an influx of new EV models from automakers in popular segments including pickup trucks and SUVs.

Recent launches such as the Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning have led search traffic on Cars.com, with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin and Volkswagen ID.4 also contributing significant volume. Among searches for used EVs on the marketplace, Tesla models dominate.1

"Despite the momentum, and even as approximately a third of active car shoppers on Cars.com say they're considering an EV purchase, sales have not yet caught up to consumer enthusiasm,1" said Newman. "As more automakers unveil electric versions of the most popular vehicles, consumers may be more likely to move from 'EV curious' to 'EV serious.'"

To learn more about EVs and EV ownership, join Cars.com April 28 at 12 p.m. CDT for Cars.com's Guide for the EV Curious. Registration is required at Live.cars.com. For more EV reviews, news and car-buying advice, visit Cars.com/electric-cars.

1 Cars.com internal data

ABOUT CARS.COM

CARS is the leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS brands include Dealer Inspire, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences; FUEL, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveraging Cars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers; DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform; automotive fintech platform CreditIQ and Accu-Trade a vehicle valuation and appraisal technology.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™ , Dealer Inspire ®, FUEL ™, DealerRater ®, CreditIQ ™, Accu-Trade.com ™, Auto.com ™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com® . For more information, visit www.Cars.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.