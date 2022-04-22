SUNRISE, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans attending the Florida Panthers' game on April 24th will be able to access an exclusive stats broadcast provided by veteran Panthers' broadcaster Steve "Goldie" Goldstein. The audio stream will be made available to fans in venue via the Florida Panthers' FLA Live! App and will be powered by real-time stats and analytics.

ProWire® and Florida Panthers® Announce Exclusive "Goldiecast" Powered By Real-Time Stats & Analytics

"I'm excited to be working with the Florida Panthers and ProWire to deliver engaging content for our fans at FLA Live Arena," says Steve Goldstein. "ProWire's focus on exclusive content for in-venue fans has been an exciting addition to the Panthers' game-day experience."

"We're excited to be working with Goldie on this new initiative, which compliments the Panthers' focus on real-time stats and analytics," says Gordon Sumner, CEO of ProWire. "As broadcasting becomes more analytical with the availability of real-time stats, we see a great opportunity to provide differentiated content for in-venue fans."

About ProWire:

The real-time audio stream for fans at the game.

ProWire's patented CrowdFlex® streaming technology - the world's first real-time high-density delivery system - can be readily deployed in any venue using its existing fan-facing WiFi or 5G infrastructure. From broadcast commentary to live player mics, ProWire delivers real-time, high-quality audio to an unlimited number of concurrent users at a given location. ProWire can be integrated into existing rightsholder fan engagement apps and is available on iOS and Android.

About the Florida Panthers:

The Florida Panthers entered the National Hockey League in 1993, becoming one of the most successful first-year expansion teams in NHL history. By just their third season, the Panthers reached the 1996 Stanley Cup Final in memorable fashion during their 'Year of the Rat' run as fans in South Florida littered the ice with rubber rats in celebration of goals and wins. In 1998, the Panthers moved from Miami Arena to their current home in Sunrise, Fla., FLA Live Arena, where the club has won two division titles (2011-12 & 2015-16), hosted the NHL Draft twice (2001 & 2015) and the NHL All-Star Game in 2003. FLA Live Arena will also host the upcoming 2023 NHL All-Star Game, welcoming the best talent from around the league to South Florida. Led by owner Vincent J. Viola since September of 2013, the organization has placed an emphasis on building a winning culture in South Florida while keeping a focus on investing in and spending time in the South Florida community. Under General Manager Bill Zito, the Panthers have grown into a fast, dynamic and exciting team boasting the team captain and 2020-21 Frank J. Selke Trophy Recipient Aleksander Barkov, elite young playmakers Jonathan Huberdeau, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe, stalwart defensemen Aaron Ekblad and MacKenzie Weegar, two-time Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky and a deep roster of proven and promising NHL talent. The Panthers established themselves as one of the best offensive teams in the NHL in 2021-22, entering the All-Star Break atop the league standings in goals scored and points earned, while Jonathan Huberdeau paced all skaters in assists and points. The Cats have also broken out as one of the league's best home-ice teams, taking advantage of the South Florida faithful to turn FLA Live Arena into one of the most imposing environments in sports.

