Oasis Petroleum Schedules First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for May 5, 2022

HOUSTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
Date:
Time:
Live Webcast:
Thursday, May 5, 2022
10:00 a.m. Central Time
Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
Dial-in:
Intl. Dial-in:
Conference ID:
Website:
888-317-6003
412-317-6061
5348387
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022 by dialing:
Replay dial-in:
Intl. replay:
Replay access:
877-344-7529
412-317-0088
4412748
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.
Additionally, Oasis Petroleum plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
May 11:
Citi 2022 Global Energy & Utilities Conference
May 19:
TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference
June 1:
Wells Fargo Energy Conference
June 7:
RBC Global Energy and Power Infrastructure Conference
June 8:
Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
June 22:
J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.
