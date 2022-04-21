World Financial Group is Proud to Sponsor PGA TOUR Winner Stewart Cink

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC (WFGIA) is pleased to continue its longtime support of pro golfer Stewart Cink and his namesake charity Pro-Am at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on May 2 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia.

The Stewart Cink Monday Pro-Am presented by Transamerica, supports local charities. In the spirit of encouraging active lifestyles and wellness, WFGIA is proud to support Stewart Cink as well as some of the greatest golfers of this generation with our sponsorships of members of the PGA and LPGA. The tournament, which debuted in 2013 and annually features a who's who of golf legends and fan favorites, will continue to build on the game's rich tradition. The 54-hole tournament will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals vying for a $1.8 million prize purse and the opportunity to boost their standing in the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

Since 2013, the tournament has raised more than $3 million for Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, Georgia, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and other local charities.

"I am so thankful for the ongoing support of this event, and the local charities in the Atlanta area that we are able to help serve," remarked Stewart Cink. "To see this event evolve and grow over the years is so special to me and my wife Lisa, and our entire family. Thank you to all our supporters, especially my friends at Transamerica and World Financial Group, for helping make a difference in the community."

"At World Financial Group, we encourage wellness through our sponsorship of professional athletes," said Tom Dempsey, President and CEO, World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC. "Stewart is an excellent role model in promoting active lifestyles and his support for charitable giving."

