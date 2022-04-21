Voyage Real Estate Recognized on The Financial Times List of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022

Following a Banner 2021 Year, Voyage Real Estate continues to innovate, expanding its business to global markets.



Their partnership with The London Broker is now allowing its clients to explore new opportunities internationally.



LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VOYAGE Real Estate, is proud to announce it has been recognized as part of The Financial Times (FT) list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022.

Voyage was ranked no.343 out of 500 on the 2022 list which included companies like Netflix, Amazon, Shopify, and Lyft, among others. The rankings are based on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue, between 2017 and 2020 for public and private businesses across North and South America.

Ari Afshar, Founder, and CEO: "We are extremely honored to be sharing the stage with such incredible companies that we've admired for years. We look forward to continued success as we pioneer the residential real estate space and change the way home buyers and sellers experience real estate as a whole."

About Voyage



VOYAGE is a team of top realtors and leading experts in Los Angeles Real Estate with over $800 million in career sales to date.

Our dedicated administrative staff, marketing, and design team collaborate to provide the needed coverage and exposure that reaches beyond what any others can provide. A novel and fresh approach to marketing both buyers and sellers and access to exclusive off-market resources.

VOYAGE has built an exceptional nationwide network with a hyper-local and international presence leveraging exceptional relationships within the brokerage community.

