TTEC Named to the Best Workplaces 2022 list by CompuTrabajo

Named The Best Company to Work For in the Telemarketing and BPO category across Latin America

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year by CompuTrabajo on their "Best Workplaces 2022" list as rated by employees.

The company also earned recognition as the best company to work for in the telemarketing and BPO category for the first time.

Computrabajo is the leading employment website in Latin America and helps people to find a better job, grow professionally, and in doing so also helps companies find the professional talent that best suits their needs.

"We are proud to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year, an honor we attribute to our people and organizational culture," said Paula Rodríguez, executive director of human capital at TTEC. "Our employees embody our mission to deliver humanity to business, and their commitment and motivation is what drives our success and recognition."

"Among the more than 1.15 million registered valuations of Computrabajo in Mexico in 2021, TTEC has been positioned as the Best Company to work for in the Telemarketing and BPO category," said Paola Uribe, country manager Computrabajo México. "The Best Workplaces award considered companies that have accumulated more than 100 evaluations and is based on the general evaluations provided by Computrabajo candidates during 2021. This recognition is living proof of the effort and extraordinary work that all of you have done from your organizations in the last year to guarantee a pleasant experience to your employees."

For more information about job opportunities in Mexico, visit https://www.ttecjobs.com/.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

Contact

Tim Blair

tim.blair@ttec.com

+1.303.397.9267

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.