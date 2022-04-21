THIS EARTH DAY, LET'S TALK ABOUT OVERPOPULATION

VENTURA, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the first Earth Day in 1970, prominent environmentalists across the globe, including Earth Day founder Senator Gaylord Nelson, warned about the environmental threat of overpopulation. Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) is launching a nationwide campaign of two video ads to get people talking about this overlooked issue.

CAPS Executive Director Ric Oberlink said, "Large environmental groups have retreated into nests of political correctness, no longer willing to address population growth, globally or locally. David Brower, the preeminent environmentalist of the last 100 years and a member of CAPS Advisory Board, warned us, 'Overpopulation is perhaps the biggest problem facing us, and immigration is part of that problem. It has to be addressed.'"

Since that first Earth Day, world population has doubled to 8 billion, and the U.S. population has increased by two-thirds to 333 million, but most of the major environmental groups no longer talk about the problem of population growth.

"Overpopulation is the root cause of so much environmental destruction. Human activity devours open space, increases pollution levels, and drives species extinct. Habitat depletion is, by far, the largest factor in the loss of biodiversity," said Oberlink.

Along with Gaylord Nelson and David Brower, other global and environmental leaders featured on the videos include naturalist Sir David Attenborough, primatologist Jane Goodall, and the Dalai Lama.

The videos from the Let's Talk About Overpopulation on Earth Day campaign can be viewed here.

CAPS is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to formulate and advance policies and programs designed to stabilize the population of California, the U.S., and the world at levels that will preserve the environment and a good quality of life for all. Learn more at capsweb.org.

