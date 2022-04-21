SME Announces 2022 Sandra L. Bouckley Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers

22 recipients, age 35 or younger, are recognized for exceptional contributions and accomplishments in manufacturing
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce, has announced its lineup of 2022 Sandra L. Bouckley Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers. The 22 awardees were selected based on their diverse manufacturing backgrounds, technology advancements/improvements and state-of-the-art research. The 2022 award namesake is 2017 SME President Sandra L. Bouckley, FSME, P.Eng., interim SME CEO and former vice president of manufacturing systems, supply chain management and lean at GKN Driveline Americas.
"These young professionals have demonstrated their ability to design, develop and execute new, impactful technologies within academic institutions, research labs and across a variety of industries," said Robert Willig, SME executive director and CEO. "We're proud to recognize their outstanding achievements in academia and industry."
While membership in SME is not required for this recognition, each of the 2022 Sandra L. Bouckley Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers are part of the SME community, having been members prior to their selection:
Bruno Azeredo, PhD
Fulton Development Assistant Professor of Manufacturing Engineering
Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering
Arizona State University
Tempe, Arizona
Wen Chen, PhD
Assistant Professor
Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Amherst, Massachusetts
Xu Chen, PhD
Bryan T. McMinn Endowed Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering
University of Washington
Seattle
Nancy Diaz-Elsayed, PhD
Assistant Professor
Department of Mechanical Engineering
University of South Florida
Hillsborough County, Florida
Amy Elliott, PhD
Scientist
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Thomas Feldhausen, PhD
Research Staff Member & Technical Lead for Hybrid Manufacturing
Manufacturing Automation & Controls Group
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Knoxville, Tennessee
Kelvin Fu, PhD
Assistant Professor
Department of Mechanical Engineering
University of Delaware
Newark, Delaware
Michael Gomez, PhD
Senior Innovation R&D Engineer
MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Knoxville, Tennessee
Jinah Jang, PhD
Associate Professor
Convergence IT Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
School of Interdisciplinary Bioscience and Bioengineering
Pohang University of Science and Technology
Pohang, South Korea
Bo Jin, PhD
Research Scientist/Professor
University of Southern California
Los Angeles
Venkata Charan Kantumuchu
Global Quality Director
Electrex Inc.
Edmond, Oklahoma
Geoff Karpa
Applications Engineer Staff
Manufacturing Technology
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co.
Fort Worth, Texas
Vipin Kumar, PhD
R&D Associate Staff Member
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Knoxville, Tennessee
Megan McGovern, PhD, PE
Senior Researcher
Manufacturing Systems Research Lab
General Motors Global Research & Development
Detroit
Laura Pahren
Machine Learning Software Engineer
Procter & Gamble Co.
Mason, Ohio
Kyle Saleeby, PhD
R&D Staff Member
Manufacturing Automation & Controls Group
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Knoxville, Tennessee
Ryan Sekol, PhD
Staff Researcher ‒ Battery Cell Manufacturing Lead
Manufacturing Systems Research Lab
General Motors Research & Development
Warren, Michigan
Xuan Song, PhD
Assistant Professor
Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering
Iowa Technology Institute
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Peng "Edward" Wang, PhD
Assistant Professor
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Endowed Robley D. Evans Faculty Fellow
Department of Mechanical Engineering
University of Kentucky
Lexington, Kentucky
Sarah Wolff, PhD
Assistant Professor
Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering
Texas A&M University
College Station, Texas
Yang Yang, PhD
Assistant Professor
Department of Mechanical Engineering
San Diego State University
San Diego
Xiaowei Yue, PhD
Assistant Professor
Grado Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering
Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, Virginia
SME has highlighted the accomplishments of over 470 young manufacturing engineers — and their impact on manufacturing — for over four decades through this award. SME will welcome nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers Award by Aug. 1, 2022, at sme.org/oyme.
About SME
SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.
