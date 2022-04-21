RADA USA Chooses Adventist HealthCare's The Lourie Center as Its Corporate Philanthropy Partner

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RADA USA cut the ribbon to its newly expanded U.S. facility. During the celebration, RADA expressed its commitment to corporate social responsibility and introduced The Lourie Center for Children's Social & Emotional Wellness as its chosen partner.

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center (PRNewsfoto/Adventist HealthCare Fort Washi) (PRNewswire)

Adventist HealthCare's The Lourie Center for Children's Social & Emotional Wellness is a private, nonprofit center founded in 1983 to meet the unique educational and therapeutic needs of children who have experienced adversity, and their families. Prevention is optimum, but when faced with childhood adversity, early intervention, assessment, and treatment greatly improves a child's social and emotional health. The Lourie Center exists to positively transform the lives of young children and families facing adversity and facilitate healthy development through the lifespan. Today, the Center serves approximately 5,000 children and families in the Washington metropolitan area, and its trauma-informed and evidence-based practices are adopted across the country.

"As part of RADA USA's ongoing corporate commitment to our local community, we are delighted to form this corporate partnership," said Bill Watson, President, RADA USA. "For the next year, our staff here at RADA USA will raise funds through a variety of events, volunteer and provide mentoring hours for the young children and their families."

"The Lourie Center is fortunate to have RADA as its partner in raising awareness about and funds for children who have experienced adversity," says Jimmy Venza, Executive Director, The Lourie Center. "The COVID pandemic only exacerbated the crisis in child mental health that has been building for the past several years. Now is the time to harness the collective concern and make a difference in the lives of young children and their families -- and in our community."

RADA USA, a subsidiary of Israel-based RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., is a defense electronics company specializing in the production and sales of All-Threat, Air Surveillance radars. RADA USA was established in 2018 to serve the U.S. defense and aerospace markets.

Adventist HealthCare's The Lourie Center for Social & Emotional Wellness offers educational and therapeutic opportunities to children who have experienced trauma. The programs are based on the clinical research work of Drs. Reginald S. Lourie, T. Berry Brazelton and Stanley Greenspan. Available at the Lourie Center are Early Head Start & Head Start Programs, Parent-Child Clinical Services, The Lourie Center School, Therapeutic Nursery, Clinical Services & Training, and Community Consultation & Training. The Center is a part of the National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative.

