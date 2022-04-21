Property Tax Lender Johnson & Starr Opens $20M Credit Facility

The new agreement strengthens Johnson & Starr's financial position and increases diversification of the company's funding sources

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property tax lender, Johnson & Starr, announced today a $20 million credit facility with a leading Texas-based bank that specializes in providing depository and credit services for small- to mid-size businesses. The facility will significantly bolster Johnson & Starr's lending capacity and allow for seamless growth in the future.

Johnson and Starr - Loans That Save Homes (PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Starr) (PRNewswire)

Johnson & Starr anticipates sustained growth in this relationship as business accelerates. The company expects to use these funds towards their ongoing efforts to assist Texas homeowners who are at risk of foreclosure by providing flexible property tax solutions.

"We are very grateful to have the support from one of the most influential banks in our industry and one that truly understands how we want to build our business and help more Texans," said Nikolaos Stavros, CEO. "For Johnson & Starr, opening this credit facility gives us the funding to help scale our business and save many more homes for years to come."

Johnson & Starr's philosophy of doing what is right for the customer using innovative approaches extends to partners as well, and company leadership welcomes conversations about partnership opportunities. For more information, please contact Nik Stavros at (737) 295-4316.

About Johnson & Starr

Johnson & Starr proudly serves Texas and Texans by providing property tax loans that save homes. The Austin-based company offers property owners fair, flexible, and easy-to-understand loans that relieve the stress of burdensome past-due property tax bills. Johnson & Starr is dedicated to Texas homeowners and provides services to a variety of commercial property tax clients as well. Founded by experienced property tax experts with a passion for providing peace of mind, Johnson & Starr brings personalized service and compassion to the market. Johnson & Starr is regulated by the state of Texas.

