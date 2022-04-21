Precision OT Accelerates Global Growth, Moves Into New Larger UK Facility

The expansion will enable the company to place more production capability closer to customers, facilitating deeper expansion through EMEA and APAC

LONDON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EMEA and APAC team of Precision OT , a US-based optical solutions provider, is moving to a new regional headquarters, extending the size of its footprint to meet surging international demand for optical networking equipment and engineering expertise. The Swindon, UK-based facility will feature an expanded production area and an upgraded test lab to support Precision OT's team of in-house engineers in developing innovative solutions that can help network operators reduce costs and future-proof their networks.

According to MarketsandMarkets , the global optical networking market will be worth $27.8 billion by 2025 as network operators in Europe, the Middle East and APAC expand their footprints to meet end-user interest for cloud services, IoT solutions, 5G and other bandwidth-intensive services. To stay ahead of surging operator demand, Precision OT's EMEA and APAC team is not only moving to a new facility but also doubling its EMEA workforce with plans to triple it by the end of the year.

"Precision OT has had a presence in the region for quite some time, but the pace of our growth means that we have simply outgrown our original facility and are looking to add more engineering and production talent," says Rob Harrison, Vice President of EMEA and APAC. "We've invested heavily in customizing our new headquarters, outfitting it with state of the art technology and systems that will greatly expand our production capability, making it easier and faster for us to meet our customers' specialized requirements and tight timelines. Swindon is really the heart of technology and distribution outside the London area, with large shipping hubs nearby. This is a great move for our team and our customers."

Further demonstrating its local ties to the region, Precision OT recently joined the Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA) , a UK-based institution uniting network operators and other applicable organizations in creating a competitive digital infrastructure market for the country. Around 100 Fiber-to-the-Home providers belong to INCA, many of whom are Precision OT's customers. Additionally, Precision OT recently participated in the 2021 rendition of the O-RAN Global PlugFest , which showcased the functionality and multi-vendor interoperability of O-RAN based network equipment. The company's products contributed to the successful verification of a number of solutions that were tested at the event.

To learn more about Precision OT, which recently expanded into a new, 43,000 square foot facility in Rochester, New York , visit the company's website at precisionot.com.

Precision Optical Transceivers is a system engineering company focused on optical transceivers and related active/passive optical components. For over a decade, we have helped build networks around the globe by providing high quality, custom-engineered optical solutions. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com.

