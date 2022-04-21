NICKELODEON'S NICK NEWS TAKES VIEWERS TO LVIV, UKRAINE, WHERE KIDS WHO HAVE FLED THE VIOLENCE IN OTHER AREAS OF THE COUNTRY ENDEAVOR TO CREATE A BETTER FUTURE, IN BRAND-NEW EPISODE AIRING WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

Additional Segments Feature Girl Scout Troop 6000™ a Program that is Raising Funds and the Spirits of Girls in the New York City Shelter System, and Seven-Year-Old "Farmer Kendall," the Youngest USDA Certified Farmer in Georgia

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon will premiere a brand-new installment of its celebrated Nick News series on Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), which spotlights the stories of remarkable and resilient kids who are rising to the challenges they are faced with, and are forging new and brighter futures, including a group of kids whose families have been forced to relocate to Lviv to flee the war raging in other cities across Ukraine; the members of Girl Scout Troop 6000™, a specially created Girls Scouts program designed to serve girls in the New York City Shelter system; and Farmer Kendall, the youngest USDA certified farmer in the state of Georgia who is sharing the lessons she's learned through agriculture with kids in her community.

Hosted by CBS News Correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, Nick News opens with a segment from a shelter in Lviv, Ukraine, where CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab met with a group of kids who discuss the escalating violence that drove their families from their hometowns and showcase the indomitable spirit that allows them to work towards a brighter future. The half-hour program will also feature star of Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay and All That Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, who heads to New York City to report on the girls from Girl Scout Troop 6000™, launched in 2016 at a single-family shelter, the program is specially designed to serve the thousands of girls living in the New York City Shelter System, with weekly meetings at locations throughout the city's five boroughs that foster close friendships and offer much-needed support.

"These are unprecedented times and many kids around the world are living through unfathomable circumstances and yet rising above it all," said Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News. "It's a privilege to be able to have a platform like Nick News which serves as a vehicle to allow these inspirational kids to share their exceptional stories as well as their hopes for a better tomorrow. They make us all want to do better and be better."

Additionally, Nick News Correspondent Rory Hu introduces viewers to "Farmer Kendall," a seven-year-old from Georgia, who is making history as the youngest USDA certified farmer in the state of Georgia and uses her urban farm and the produce she grows as a tool to help her community and teach local kids in South Fulton about agriculture.

Following the premiere on Nickelodeon, this new episode of Nick News will be available on Nick.com, Nick App and Nick On Demand beginning Thursday, April 28.

Nickelodeon's Nick News has won 10 Emmys, a Peabody, a Columbia DuPont, and the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award for Journalistic Excellence, the first and only time it was given to a children's program. The show originally aired for 25 years, ending with the retirement of creator and original host Linda Ellerbee in 2016. Created with a core ethos of respecting its kid audience, the show explained world events in a direct way, and always ensured kids were given a platform to voice their opinions and a safe place to question the world. Nick News made its return last June with a special hour-long presentation Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special, hosted by global superstar Alicia Keys. Nick News is executive produced by Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

