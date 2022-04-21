The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit North America 2022

The leading vendor-neutral open source event for technical and community contributors continues to focus on covering the most critical topics, innovative technologies and pivotal open source projects through its 14 sub-conferences.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the full schedule for Open Source Summit North America , the leading conference for open source developers and community leaders, taking place June 21-24 in Austin, Texas and virtually. The schedule can be viewed here and the previously announced keynote speakers can be viewed here .

Comprised of 14 events , including LinuxCon, Embedded Linux Conference, SupplyChainSecurityCon, CloudOpen, OSPOCon, Emerging OS Forum, ContainerCon and more, Open Source Summit North America 2022 will cover the most important and cutting edge topics and technologies touching open source today. The schedule features 300 talks (keynote presentations, conference sessions, tutorials, and BoFs) and includes something for everyone, across a range of topics and skill levels.

"The 14 events that make up Open Source Summit North America's conference umbrella cover the open source projects and technologies that are fundamental across software and other industries, while also highlighting those that are poised for growth and widespread use. The event provides the collaborative environment and knowledge sharing needed to drive innovation across the fold," says Angela Brown, SVP & General Manager of Events at The Linux Foundation.

2022 Conference Session Highlights Include:

2022 Keynote Speakers Include:

Alena Analeigh , Founder, Brown STEM Girl

Jennings Aske , Senior Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Aeva Black, Open Source Hacker, Ethical Agitator, and Consent Advocate

Eric Brewer , Vice President of Infrastructure, Google

Matt Butcher , Chief Executive Officer, Fermyon Technologies

Taylor Dolezal , Head of Ecosystem, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Melissa Evers , Vice President & General Manager, Strategy to Execution, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel Corporation

Amy Gilliland , President, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Orion Jean , TIME 2021 Kid of the Year, Author and Kindness Activist

Todd Moore , Vice President - Open Technology and Developer Advocacy, CTO DEG, IBM

Melissa Smolensky , Vice President, Corporate Marketing, GitLab

Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git in conversation with Dirk Hohndel , Founder, DH Consulting

Chris Wright , Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Red Hat

Additional keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration (in-person) is offered at the early price of $850 through April 26. Registration to attend virtually is $25. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here .

Health and Safety

In-person attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

