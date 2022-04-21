InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Toothbrush for Travelers (JMT-114)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and mess-free way to supply toothpaste to your toothbrush head while traveling or on a business trip," said one of two inventors, from Henderson, Ky., "so we invented the TRAVEL CHOICE. Our design also eliminates the germs associated with sharing a tube of toothpaste with others."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to brush teeth when traveling or away from home. In doing so, it eliminates the need to transport a separate toothbrush and toothpaste. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to reduce messes. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

