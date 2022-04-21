InventHelp Inventor Develops Proximity Alert System (HOF-167)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to convey short-range proximity alerts between a child or other individual and their parent or guardian," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the SCOUT 32. My design helps parents to monitor their children and it could provide a reminder not to leave children unattended in a parked car."

The patent-pending invention offers an effective way for a parent or guardian to know a child's or other individual's location and well-being at all times. In doing so, it provides an alert if the user goes beyond a preset distance. As a result, it could enhance safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents and guardians.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-167, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

