HERITAGE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND

Net income was $19.8 million , or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $19.4 million , or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $25.3 million , or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Reversal of provision for credit losses was $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Loans receivable grew $5.5 million , or 0.1% (0.6% annualized), in the first quarter of 2022; excluding SBA PPP loan repayments of $80.9 million , loans receivable grew $86.4 million , or 2.4% (1) (9.5% annualized (1) ).

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.22% at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2021 and 0.75% at March 31, 2021.

Noninterest expense to average total assets, annualized, was 1.95% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.06% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.22% for the first quarter of 2021.

Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on April 20, 2022 .

OLYMPIA, Wash., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank ("Bank"), today reported net income of $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $25.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 were $0.56 compared to $0.55 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.70 for the first quarter of 2021.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "While we continue to see challenges from the COVID-environment, we remain focused on delivering strong financial performance and improvements in our operating efficiency by managing expenses and leveraging technology systems. We are well-positioned for the rising rate environment due to our ample balance sheet liquidity, including $1.58 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Additionally, we are seeing loan growth due to a decline in loan payoff activity and the strong economic climate in the Pacific Northwest.

Further, we are pleased with the success of our ongoing efforts to positively contribute to housing in the communities we serve. Heritage Bank recently partnered with Catholic Housing Services in constructing a new affordable housing development of 119 new family units in Seattle's Rainier Beach Neighborhood. Heritage Bank is providing $31.1 million of construction financing and $14.8 million of permanent financing for this project. Catholic Housing Services will utilize Seattle's Community Preference Policy, providing housing preference to families with historic ties to the area which will aid in improving demographic dispersion in the neighborhood."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 19,757

$ 19,397

$ 25,344 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 19,762

$ 19,282

$ 23,247 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 0.70 Return on average assets (2) 1.08 %

1.04 %

1.51 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2) 1.08 %

1.03 %

1.39 % Return on average common equity (2) 9.47 %

9.06 %

12.43 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 13.83 %

13.27 %

18.37 % Net interest margin (2) 2.84 %

2.85 %

3.51 % Cost of total deposits (2) 0.09 %

0.09 %

0.12 % Efficiency ratio 64.38 %

66.61 %

61.57 % Noninterest expense to average total assets (2) 1.95 %

2.06 %

2.22 % Total assets $ 7,483,814

$ 7,432,412

$ 7,028,392 Loans receivable, net $ 3,780,845

$ 3,773,301

$ 4,531,644 Total deposits $ 6,491,500

$ 6,394,290

$ 6,033,124 Loan to deposit ratio (3) 58.9 %

59.7 %

76.2 % Book value per share $ 23.40

$ 24.34

$ 22.99 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 16.27

$ 17.19

$ 15.95

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Annualized. (3) Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

SBA PPP Loans

The Company has supported its community and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its participation in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The SBA PPP ended on May 31, 2021.

The following table summarizes the SBA PPP activity as of and for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021













(In thousands) Net deferred fees recognized during the period $ 2,806

$ 4,399

$ 7,040 Net deferred fees unrecognized as of period end 2,130

4,936

22,979 Principal payments received during the period, including forgiveness

payments from the SBA 83,684

125,455

174,264 Amortized cost as of period end 64,962

145,840

886,761

Balance Sheet

Total investment securities increased $184.4 million, or 14.4%, to $1.46 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.28 billion at December 31, 2021 due primarily to purchases to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding assets.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

Amount

%

























(Dollars in thousands) Commercial business:





















Commercial and industrial $ 651,523

17.1%

$ 621,567

16.3%

$ 29,956

4.8% SBA PPP 64,962

1.7

145,840

3.8

(80,878)

(55.5) Owner-occupied commercial real estate

("CRE") 935,705

24.5

931,150

24.4

4,555

0.5 Non-owner occupied CRE 1,505,483

39.4

1,493,099

39.2

12,384

0.8 Total commercial business 3,157,673

82.7

3,191,656

83.7

(33,983)

(1.1) Residential real estate 223,442

5.8

164,582

4.3

58,860

35.8 Real estate construction and land development:





















Residential 83,529

2.2

85,547

2.2

(2,018)

(2.4) Commercial and multifamily 138,583

3.6

141,336

3.7

(2,753)

(1.9) Total real estate construction and land

development 222,112

5.8

226,883

5.9

(4,771)

(2.1) Consumer 217,951

5.7

232,541

6.1

(14,590)

(6.3) Loans receivable 3,821,178

100.0%

3,815,662

100.0%

5,516

0.1 Allowance for credit losses on loans (40,333)





(42,361)





2,028

(4.8) Loans receivable, net $ 3,780,845





$ 3,773,301





$ 7,544

0.2%

Loans receivable grew $5.5 million, or 0.1% (0.6% annualized), in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding SBA PPP loan repayments of $80.9 million, loans receivable grew $86.4 million, or 2.4% (9.5% annualized); see Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein for the calculation. New loans funded during the first quarter of 2022 were $235.9 million, including $42.2 million of purchased residential real estate loans, as compared to $222.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, loan repayments declined in the first quarter of 2022 to $149.9 million as compared to $242.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, exclusive of SBA PPP loan repayments, net deferred fees, and net acquired discounts.

Total deposits increased at a quarterly growth rate of 1.5%, or an annualized rate of 6.2%, from December 31, 2021. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

Amount

%

























(Dollars in thousands) Noninterest demand deposits $ 2,393,972

36.9 %

$ 2,343,909

36.7 %

$ 50,063

2.1 % Interest bearing demand deposits 2,018,032

31.1

1,946,605

30.4

71,427

3.7 Money market accounts 1,099,539

16.9

1,120,174

17.5

(20,635)

(1.8) Savings accounts 651,541

10.0

640,763

10.0

10,778

1.7 Total non-maturity deposits 6,163,084

94.9

6,051,451

94.6

111,633

1.8 Certificates of deposit 328,416

5.1

342,839

5.4

(14,423)

(4.2) Total deposits $ 6,491,500

100.0 %

$ 6,394,290

100.0 %

$ 97,210

1.5 %

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $2.0 million, or 80,559 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $25.17, as compared to the repurchase of $1.5 million, or 63,884 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $23.02, during the fourth quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2022, there were 657,745 shares available for repurchase under the current repurchase plan.

The Company and Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Change Capital Ratios:









Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.0 %

11.5 %

(0.5) % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.9

8.4

(0.5) Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.4

13.5

(0.1) Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2) 8.8

8.7

0.1 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.9

13.9

— Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 14.7

14.8

(0.1)

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

The stockholders' equity to total assets ratio and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio both declined due primarily to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $43.6 million during the first quarter of 2022 following an increase in market interest rates during the quarter, which negatively impacted the fair value of our investment securities available for sale at March 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The following table provides detail on the changes in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total





































(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 42,361

$ 2,607

$ 44,968

$ 48,317

$ 2,154

$ 50,471

$ 70,185

$ 4,681

$ 74,866 (Reversal of) provision

for credit losses (2,522)

(1,055)

(3,577)

(5,490)

453

(5,037)

(6,135)

(1,064)

(7,199) Net recovery (charge-

offs) 494

—

494

(466)

—

(466)

175

—

175 Balance, end of period $ 40,333

$ 1,552

$ 41,885

$ 42,361

$ 2,607

$ 44,968

$ 64,225

$ 3,617

$ 67,842

The ACL on loans decreased compared to December 31, 2021 due primarily to a reduction of loans individually evaluated for losses and their related ACL as well as changes in the loan mix and continued improvement in forecasted economic indicators used to calculate credit losses.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.22% of total assets at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.32% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:



Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021













(In thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 23,754

$ 25,894

$ 58,092 Additions to nonaccrual loan classification —

333

468 Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status (3,804)

(1,435)

(1,981) Payoffs (3,369)

(540)

(3,709) Charge-offs (54)

(498)

(2) Balance, end of period $ 16,527

$ 23,754

$ 52,868

Nonaccrual loans declined $7.2 million, or 30.4%, due primarily to ongoing collection efforts, including the partial payoff of two large commercial and industrial loan relationships, the payoff of one non-owner occupied CRE relationship, and the transfer of two commercial business loan relationships back to accruing status.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $1.0 million, or 2.0%, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to a decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized due to a decrease in the volume of forgiven SBA PPP loans, offset partially by an increase in interest income on investment securities.

Net interest income decreased $5.3 million, or 10.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 also due primarily to the decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized as well as a slightly lower loan yield. The decrease in net interest income was offset partially by a higher average balance of taxable investment securities.

The following table presents the loan yield and the impact of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:



Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Loan yield (GAAP) 4.41%

4.42%

4.47% Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans (0.21)

(0.29)

0.01 Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans (0.06)

(0.05)

(0.12) Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on

purchased loans (non-GAAP) (1) 4.14%

4.08%

4.36%

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.

The impact to loan yield from recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual was 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2022, including the recovery of $774,000 from a non-owner occupied CRE relationship, compared to one basis point during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin decreased slightly to 2.84% for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to 2.85% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin decreased from 3.51% for the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including a significant increase in the balance of lower yielding average interest earning deposits, and secondarily due to lower loan yield.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

Change

%

Change

Change

%

Change





























(Dollar amounts in thousands) Service charges and other fees $ 2,296

$ 2,302

$ 1,892

$ (6)

(0.3)%

$ 404

21.4% Card revenue 2,441

2,285

2,097

156

6.8

344

16.4 Gain on sale of investment

securities, net —

—

29

—

—

(29)

(100.0) Gain on sale of loans, net 241

506

1,370

(265)

(52.4)

(1,129)

(82.4) Interest rate swap fees 279

174

152

105

60.3

127

83.6 Bank owned life insurance

income 1,695

500

656

1,195

239.0

1,039

158.4 Gain on sale of other assets, net 204

2,717

22

(2,513)

(92.5)

182

827.3 Other income 1,382

1,355

2,033

27

2.0

(651)

(32.0) Total noninterest income $ 8,538

$ 9,839

$ 8,251

$ (1,301)

(13.2)%

$ 287

3.5%

Noninterest income decreased during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to the prior quarter's gain of $2.7 million related to the sale and leaseback of the Company's headquarters included in gain on sale of other assets, net, offset partially by an increase in bank owned life insurance income due to the recognition of a death benefit of $1.0 million during the current quarter.

Noninterest income increased from the same period in 2021 due primarily to the current quarter death benefit discussed above and increases in service charges and other fees and card revenue reflecting increased customer transactions as businesses reopened in our market areas, offset partially by reduced gain on sale of loans, net as sales volume of secondary market mortgage loans declined.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

Change

%

Change

Change

%

Change





























(Dollar amounts in thousands) Compensation and employee

benefits $ 21,252

$ 22,798

$ 22,201

$ (1,546)

(6.8)%

$ (949)

(4.3)% Occupancy and equipment 4,331

4,325

4,454

6

0.1

(123)

(2.8) Data processing 4,061

4,694

3,812

(633)

(13.5)

249

6.5 Marketing 266

577

513

(311)

(53.9)

(247)

(48.1) Professional services 699

763

1,270

(64)

(8.4)

(571)

(45.0) State/municipal business and

use tax 796

850

972

(54)

(6.4)

(176)

(18.1) Federal deposit insurance

premium 600

628

589

(28)

(4.5)

11

1.9 Amortization of intangible assets 704

759

797

(55)

(7.2)

(93)

(11.7) Other expense 3,011

3,071

2,634

(60)

(2.0)

377

14.3 Total noninterest expense $ 35,720

$ 38,465

$ 37,242

$ (2,745)

(7.1)%

$ (1,522)

(4.1)%

Noninterest expense decreased from the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits as the accrual for incentive compensation declined compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Data processing declined as software implementation costs related to technology initiatives were included in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense decreased from the same period in 2021 due primarily to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits from lower headcount and secondarily due to a decrease in professional services which was elevated during the first quarter of 2021 due to costs associated with our participation in the second tranche of the SBA PPP.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

Change

%

Change

Change

%

Change





























(Dollar amounts in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 23,339

$ 24,319

$ 30,446

$ (980)

(4.0)%

$ (7,107)

(23.3)% Income tax expense $ 3,582

$ 4,922

$ 5,102

$ (1,340)

(27.2)%

$ (1,520)

(29.8)% Effective income tax rate 15.3%

20.2%

16.8%

(4.9)%

(24.3)%

(1.5)%

(8.9)%

Income tax expense decreased for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and the same period in 2021 primarily reflecting the change in income before income taxes earned between the periods. Additionally, the effective income tax rate was higher during the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase in annual pre-tax income for the year ended 2021, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.

Dividend

On April 20, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on May 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (844) 200-6205 -- access code 097736 a few minutes prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through April 28, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 921221.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 49 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)









March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Cash on hand and in banks $ 87,907

$ 61,377 Interest earning deposits 1,488,815

1,661,915 Cash and cash equivalents 1,576,722

1,723,292 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,085,016 and

$883,832, respectively) 1,039,924

894,335 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $384,822 and

$376,331, respectively) 422,213

383,393 Total investment securities 1,462,137

1,277,728 Loans held for sale 1,142

1,476 Loans receivable 3,821,178

3,815,662 Allowance for credit losses on loans (40,333)

(42,361) Loans receivable, net 3,780,845

3,773,301 Other real estate owned —

— Premises and equipment, net 78,737

79,370 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,916

7,933 Bank owned life insurance 119,929

120,196 Accrued interest receivable 14,582

14,657 Prepaid expenses and other assets 190,592

183,543 Other intangible assets, net 9,273

9,977 Goodwill 240,939

240,939 Total assets $ 7,483,814

$ 7,432,412







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits $ 6,491,500

$ 6,394,290 Junior subordinated debentures 21,253

21,180 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 49,069

50,839 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 100,543

111,671 Total liabilities 6,662,365

6,577,980







Common stock 550,096

551,798 Retained earnings 305,581

293,238 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (34,228)

9,396 Total stockholders' equity 821,449

854,432 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,483,814

$ 7,432,412







Shares outstanding 35,102,372

35,105,779

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Interest Income









Interest and fees on loans $ 41,025

$ 42,695

$ 49,524 Taxable interest on investment securities 6,003

5,197

3,534 Nontaxable interest on investment securities 860

1,063

958 Interest on interest earning deposits 706

633

175 Total interest income 48,594

49,588

54,191 Interest Expense









Deposits 1,424

1,464

1,728 Junior subordinated debentures 194

185

187 Other borrowings 32

31

38 Total interest expense 1,650

1,680

1,953 Net interest income 46,944

47,908

52,238 Reversal of provision for credit losses (3,577)

(5,037)

(7,199) Net interest income after reversal of provision for credit losses 50,521

52,945

59,437 Noninterest Income









Service charges and other fees 2,296

2,302

1,892 Card revenue 2,441

2,285

2,097 Gain on sale of investment securities, net —

—

29 Gain on sale of loans, net 241

506

1,370 Interest rate swap fees 279

174

152 Bank owned life insurance income 1,695

500

656 Gain on sale of other assets, net 204

2,717

22 Other income 1,382

1,355

2,033 Total noninterest income 8,538

9,839

8,251 Noninterest Expense









Compensation and employee benefits 21,252

22,798

22,201 Occupancy and equipment 4,331

4,325

4,454 Data processing 4,061

4,694

3,812 Marketing 266

577

513 Professional services 699

763

1,270 State/municipal business and use taxes 796

850

972 Federal deposit insurance premium 600

628

589 Amortization of intangible assets 704

759

797 Other expense 3,011

3,071

2,634 Total noninterest expense 35,720

38,465

37,242 Income before income taxes 23,339

24,319

30,446 Income tax expense 3,582

4,922

5,102 Net income $ 19,757

$ 19,397

$ 25,344











Basic earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.56

$ 0.70 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 0.70 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21

$ 0.21

$ 0.20 Average shares outstanding - basic 35,094,725

35,154,382

35,926,950 Average shares outstanding - diluted 35,412,098

35,439,998

36,232,204

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021











Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans: Balance, beginning of period $ 42,361

$ 48,317

$ 70,185 Reversal of provision for credit losses on loans (2,522)

(5,490)

(6,135) Charge-offs:









Commercial business (199)

(519)

(1) Residential real estate (30)

—

— Real estate construction and land development —

—

(1) Consumer (126)

(160)

(185) Total charge-offs (355)

(679)

(187) Recoveries:









Commercial business 272

81

207 Residential real estate 3

—

— Real estate construction and land development 8

4

16 Consumer 566

128

139 Total recoveries 849

213

362 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 494

(466)

175 Balance, end of period $ 40,333

$ 42,361

$ 64,225 Net (recoveries) charge-offs on loans to average loans, annualized (0.05)%

0.05%

(0.02)%



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Nonperforming Assets:





Nonaccrual loans:





Commercial business $ 15,956

$ 23,107 Residential real estate —

47 Real estate construction and land development 571

571 Consumer —

29 Total nonaccrual loans 16,527

23,754 Other real estate owned —

— Nonperforming assets $ 16,527

$ 23,754







Restructured performing loans $ 62,627

$ 59,110 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 1,318

293 ACL on loans to:





Loans receivable 1.06 %

1.11 % Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1) 1.07 %

1.15 % Nonaccrual loans 244.04 %

178.33 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.43 %

0.62 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22 %

0.32 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:

































Loans receivable, net (2)(3) $ 3,773,325

$ 41,025

4.41%

$ 3,836,029

$ 42,695

4.42%

$ 4,490,499

$ 49,524

4.47% Taxable securities 1,271,557

6,003

1.91

1,016,629

5,197

2.03

674,268

3,534

2.13 Nontaxable securities (3) 146,409

860

2.38

153,686

1,063

2.74

163,914

958

2.37 Interest earning deposits 1,503,287

706

0.19

1,665,640

633

0.15

713,885

175

0.10 Total interest earning assets 6,694,578

48,594

2.94%

6,671,984

49,588

2.95%

6,042,566

54,191

3.64% Noninterest earning assets 740,209









731,613









757,059







Total assets $ 7,434,787









$ 7,403,597









6,799,625







Interest Bearing Liabilities:

































Certificates of deposit $ 336,353

$ 338

0.41%

$ 349,708

$ 364

0.41%

$ 393,268

$ 559

0.58% Savings accounts 646,684

87

0.05

631,531

93

0.06

560,094

95

0.07 Interest bearing demand and

money market accounts 3,066,320

999

0.13

2,996,482

1,007

0.13

2,732,134

1,074

0.16 Total interest bearing deposits 4,049,357

1,424

0.14

3,977,721

1,464

0.15

3,685,496

1,728

0.19 Junior subordinated debentures 21,214

194

3.71

21,140

185

3.47

20,913

187

3.63 Securities sold under agreement

to repurchase 50,017

32

0.26

46,942

31

0.26

40,074

38

0.38 Total interest bearing

liabilities 4,120,588

1,650

0.16%

4,045,803

1,680

0.16%

3,746,483

1,953

0.21% Noninterest demand deposits 2,359,451









2,396,452









2,105,039







Other noninterest bearing

liabilities 108,663









111,959









121,082







Stockholders' equity 846,085









849,383









827,021







Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 7,434,787









$ 7,403,597









$ 6,799,625







Net interest income and spread



$ 46,944

2.78%





$ 47,908

2.79%





$ 52,238

3.43% Net interest margin







2.84%









2.85%









3.51%

(1) Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $3.4 million, $5.2 million and $7.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 Earnings:

















Net interest income $ 46,944

$ 47,908

$ 51,378

$ 54,265

$ 52,238 Reversal of provision for credit losses (3,577)

(5,037)

(3,149)

(13,987)

(7,199) Noninterest income 8,538

9,839

8,228

8,297

8,251 Noninterest expense 35,720

38,465

37,166

36,396

37,242 Net income 19,757

19,397

20,592

32,702

25,344 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3) 19,762

19,282

22,440

26,166

23,247 Basic earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.56

$ 0.58

$ 0.91

$ 0.70 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 0.58

$ 0.90

$ 0.70 Average Balances:

















Loans receivable, net (1) $ 3,773,325

$ 3,836,029

$ 4,005.585

$ 4,402,868

$ 4,490,499 Total investment securities 1,417,966

1,170,315

1,051,281

959,512

838,182 Total interest earning assets 6,694,578

6,671,984

6,474.527

6,327,171

6,042,566 Total assets 7,434,787

7,403,597

7,214,960

7,079,205

6,799,625 Total interest bearing deposits 4,049,357

3,977,721

3,856,663

3,809,750

3,685,496 Total noninterest demand deposits 2,359,451

2,396,452

2,313.145

2,261,373

2,105,039 Stockholders' equity 846,085

849,383

855,708

835,761

827,021 Financial Ratios:

















Return on average assets (2) 1.08%

1.04%

1.13%

1.85%

1.51% Pre-tax, pre-provision return on

average assets (2)(3) 1.08

1.03

1.23

1.48

1.39 Return on average common equity (2) 9.47

9.06

9.55

15.69

12.43 Return on average tangible common

equity (2) (3) 13.83

13.27

13.93

22.94

18.37 Efficiency ratio 64.38

66.61

62.35

58.18

61.57 Noninterest expense to average total

assets (2) 1.95

2.06

2.04

2.06

2.22 Net interest margin (2) 2.84

2.85

3.15

3.44

3.51 Net interest spread (2) 2.78

2.79

3.08

3.37

3.43

(1) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale. (2) Annualized. (3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.



As of or for the Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 Select Balance Sheet:

















Total assets $ 7,483,814

$ 7,432,412

$ 7,259,038

$ 7,105,672

$ 7,028,392 Loans receivable, net 3,780,845

3,773,301

3,905,567

4,155,968

4,531,644 Total investment securities 1,462,137

1,277,728

1,072,600

1,049,524

893,558 Deposits 6,491,500

6,394,290

6,229,017

6,074,385

6,033,124 Noninterest demand deposits 2,393,972

2,343,909

2,312,707

2,269,020

2,218,988 Stockholders' equity 821,449

854,432

848,404

855,984

827,151 Financial Measures:

















Book value per share $ 23.40

$ 24.34

$ 24.13

$ 23.77

$ 22.99 Tangible book value per share (1) 16.27

17.19

16.97

16.76

15.95 Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.0%

11.5%

11.7%

12.0%

11.8% Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 7.9

8.4

8.5

8.8

8.5 Loans to deposits ratio 58.9

59.7

63.5

69.3

76.2 Regulatory Capital Ratios:

















Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-

weighted assets(2) 13.4%

13.5%

13.3%

13.6%

12.8% Tier 1 leverage capital to average

assets(2) 8.8%

8.7%

8.8%

9.1%

9.1% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2) 13.9%

13.9%

13.8%

14.0%

13.2% Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2) 14.7%

14.8%

14.8%

15.1%

14.5% Credit Quality Metrics:

















ACL on loans to:

















Loans receivable 1.06%

1.11%

1.22%

1.23%

1.40% Loans receivable, excluding SBA

PPP loans (1) 1.07

1.15

1.31

1.41

1.73 Nonperforming loans 244.04

178.33

186.60

145.90

121.48 Nonperforming loans to loans

receivable 0.43

0.62

0.65

0.84

1.15 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22

0.32

0.36

0.50

0.75 Net (recoveries) charge-offs on loans

to average loans receivable (0.05)

0.05

0.04

(0.01)

(0.02) Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating: Special mention $ 63,269

$ 71,020

$ 90,554

$ 100,317

$ 108,975 Substandard 111,300

112,450

126,964

135,374

160,461 Other Metrics:

















Number of banking offices 49

49

53

53

53 Average number of full-time

equivalent employees 751

782

813

822

840 Deposits per branch $ 132,480

$ 130,496

$ 117,529

$ 114,611

$ 113,833 Average assets per full-time

equivalent employee 9,905

9,469

8,877

8,607

8,098

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 821,449

$ 854,432

$ 848,404

$ 855,984

$ 827,151 Exclude intangible assets (250,212)

(250,916)

(251,675)

(252,433)

(253,230) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 571,237

$ 603,516

$ 596,729

$ 603,551

$ 573,921



















Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,483,814

$ 7,432,412

$ 7,259,038

$ 7,105,672

$ 7,028,392 Exclude intangible assets (250,212)

(250,916)

(251,675)

(252,433)

(253,230) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,233,602

$ 7,181,496

$ 7,007,363

$ 6,853,239

$ 6,775,162



















Stockholders' equity to total assets

(GAAP) 11.0%

11.5%

11.7%

12.0%

11.8% Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (non-GAAP) 7.9%

8.4%

8.5%

8.8%

8.5%



















Shares outstanding 35,102,372

35,105,779

35,166,599

36,006,560

35,981,317



















Book value per share (GAAP) $ 23.40

$ 24.34

$ 24.13

$ 23.77

$ 22.99 Tangible book value per share (non-

GAAP) $ 16.27

$ 17.19

$ 16.97

$ 16.76

$ 15.95

The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans was significant to the loan portfolio; however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 ACL on Loans to Loans Receivable, excluding SBA PPP Loans: Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 40,333

$ 42,361

$ 48,317

$ 51,562

$ 64,225



















Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 3,821,178

$ 3,815,662

$ 3,953,884

$ 4,207,530

$ 4,595,869 Exclude SBA PPP loans (64,962)

(145,840)

(266,896)

(544,250)

(886,761) Loans receivable, excluding SBA

PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 3,756,216

$ 3,669,822

$ 3,686,988

$ 3,663,280

$ 3,709,108



















ACL on loans to loans receivable

(GAAP) 1.06%

1.11%

1.22%

1.23%

1.40% ACL on loans to loans receivable,

excluding SBA PPP loans (non-

GAAP) 1.07%

1.15%

1.31%

1.41%

1.73%

Similarly, presenting the change in loans receivable excluding the change in SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans to the Company's loan production efforts:



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Change in Loans Receivable, excluding SBA PPP Loans: Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 3,821,178

$ 3,815,662 Exclude SBA PPP loans (64,962)

(145,840) Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 3,756,216

$ 3,669,822







Change from prior quarter (amount)





Change in loans receivable from prior quarter (GAAP) $ 5,516



Exclude change in SBA PPP loans from prior quarter (80,878)



Change in loans receivable from prior quarter, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 86,394











Change from prior quarter (percentage)





Percent change in loans receivable (GAAP) 0.1%



Percent change in loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2.4%



Percent change in loans receivable, annualized (GAAP) 0.6%



Percent change in loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, annualized (non-GAAP) 9.5%





The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.



Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 19,757

$ 19,397

$ 20,592

$ 32,702

$ 25,344 Add amortization of intangible

assets 704

759

758

797

797 Exclude tax effect of adjustment (148)

(159)

(159)

(167)

(167) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 20,313

$ 19,997

$ 21,191

$ 33,332

$ 25,974



















Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 846,085

$ 849,383

$ 855,708

$ 835,761

$ 827,021 Exclude average intangible

assets (250,593)

(251,331)

(252,159)

(252,956)

(253,747) Average tangible common

stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 595,492

$ 598,052

$ 603,549

$ 582,805

$ 573,274



















Return on average common equity,

annualized (GAAP) 9.47%

9.06%

9.55%

15.69%

12.43% Return on average tangible common

equity, annualized (non-GAAP) 13.83%

13.27%

13.93%

22.94%

18.37%

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology required by ASU 2016-13.



Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 19,757

$ 19,397

$ 20,592

$ 32,702

$ 25,344 Add income tax expense 3,582

4,922

4,997

7,451

5,102 Add reversal of provision for

credit losses (3,577)

(5,037)

(3,149)

(13,987)

(7,199) Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-

GAAP) $ 19,762

$ 19,282

$ 22,440

$ 26,166

$ 23,247



















Average total assets (GAAP) $ 7,434,787

$ 7,403,597

$ 7,214,960

$ 7,079,205

$ 6,799,625



















Return on average assets,

annualized (GAAP) 1.08%

1.04%

1.13%

1.85%

1.51% Pre-tax, pre-provision return on

average assets (non-GAAP) 1.08%

1.03%

1.23%

1.48%

1.39%

The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Incremental accretion on purchased loans represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.

Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that are anticipated to substantially decrease within a short time frame.



Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Loan Yield, excluding SBA PPP Loans and Incremental Accretion on Purchased Loans, annualized: Interest and fees on loans (GAAP) $ 41,025

$ 42,695

$ 49,524 Exclude interest and fees on SBA PPP loans (3,081)

(4,928)

(9,136) Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans (584)

(387)

(1,075) Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP) $ 37,360

$ 37,380

$ 39,313











Average loans receivable, net (GAAP) $ 3,773,325

$ 3,836,029

$ 4,490,499 Exclude average SBA PPP loans (109,594)

(204,436)

(832,148) Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP) $ 3,663,731

$ 3,631,593

$ 3,658,351











Loan yield, annualized (GAAP) 4.41%

4.42%

4.47% Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on

purchased loans, annualized (non-GAAP) 4.14%

4.08%

4.36%

