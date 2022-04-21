Focus Brands Announces Tim Voss as New Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Brands®, parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky's®, announced today that Tim Voss is joining the company as its new Chief Technology Officer.

"Focus Brands is undergoing a major transformation in the digital and technology space, so it is critical to have a strong leader to help drive change across the business," said Jim Holthouser, CEO of Focus Brands. "Having the right technology in place will add value to our franchisees and provide a greater experience for our guests. With Tim's proven track record for driving tech and digital evolution, we are set up for continued success."

As Chief Technology Officer, Tim will oversee the technology piece of all digital channels, with the primary goal of leveraging technology to create more user-friendly ecommerce and loyalty platforms and programs. There will be a continued focus on retail IT, store POS systems and data security. That will be led by Focus Brands Chief Information Officer, Steve Roach, who will report directly to Tim.

Tim joins Focus Brands from Gem Shopping Network where he served as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing all operations, technology, and the company's digital transformation. He has also led digital transformations and consulted with some of the world's most recognized brands such as Estée Lauder, Citigroup, Reuters and Wyndham Worldwide. Additionally, he has served on advisory boards for Fortune 500 IT companies such as Cisco, Symantec, Lenovo and HCL.

About Focus Brands

Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

