First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Earnings per diluted share of $0.44; $0.46 on an adjusted(1) basis
- Return on average assets of 1.03%; 1.09% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin on FTE basis of 3.17%; 12 bp increase excluding loan fees and accretion
- Net charge-offs declined 69.3%; Provision recapture of $5.8 million
CINCINNATI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $41.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $46.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $47.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021.
Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2022 was 1.03% while return on average tangible common equity was 14.93%(1). These compare to returns on average assets of 1.16% and 1.20%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 15.11%(1) and 15.24%(1), in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021, respectively.
First quarter 2022 highlights include:
- Loan balances flat when compared to linked quarter2, excluding impact of PPP
- Net interest margin of 3.17% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1), exceeded expectations
- Noninterest income of $41.3 million, or $41.5 million as adjusted(1)
- Noninterest expenses of $102.8 million, or $100.0 million as adjusted(1)
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) The consolidated balance sheets at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction. The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available.
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $137.3 million; Total quarterly provision recapture of $5.8 million
- Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of internal targets:
Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce another solid quarter of financial results which were in line with expectations. While we encountered some challenges related to mortgage banking and the wind down of PPP, the first quarter was a good start to what we expect will be a very strong year for First Financial."
Mr. Brown continued, "First quarter results included adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.46, return on assets of 1.09% and return on tangible common equity of 15.75%. These results were driven by provision recapture of $5.8 million, resulting from strong credit quality trends and stable economic conditions, and prudent expense management."
Mr. Brown added, "Improvement in net interest margin highlighted the quarter, with basic net interest margin increasing 12 basis points. The margin benefited from the Fed rate hike and higher asset yields, which we expect to increase further as the year progresses given our asset sensitive balance sheet. In addition, credit quality trends remain excellent, evidenced by stable classified asset levels, lower net charge-offs and provision recapture."
Mr. Brown further stated, "We were also pleased with our ability to diligently manage expenses, which were in line with our expectations despite elevated heathcare costs. First quarter fee income was lower than we anticipated as rising rates negatively impacted mortgage banking revenue. While foreign exchange declined from fourth quarter levels, Bannockburn's income can vary from quarter to quarter, and we expect them to rebound in the near term."
On loan growth, Mr. Brown remarked, "Loan growth was muted in the first quarter as originations were slowed by the peak of Omicron in January and higher payoffs continued as many borrowers sold their business or underlying assets. Loan pipelines are strengthening and we are optimistic about improving loan trends as we move further into the year."
Regarding the Summit acquisition, Mr. Brown commented, "The integration of Summit continues to go as expected. Its first quarter financial performance was in line with our initial expectations, and the cultural fit has proven to be as we had hoped. Given the impact of acquisition accounting, our expectation remains that Summit's contributions will be neutral to overall 2022 financial results, and we remain bullish on the the future success of the Company."
Mr. Brown concluded, "Our first quarter results have laid a strong foundation and we believe our asset sensitive balance sheet is well-positioned for the rising rates that are expected over the course of 2022. We have made strategic efforts to diversify our product offerings in recent years, and we believe those efforts position us to deliver the industry leading services to our clients and returns our shareholders have come to expect."
Full detail of the Company's first quarter 2022 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income
$ 41,301
$ 46,945
$ 60,012
$ 50,888
$ 47,315
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.44
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.44
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.03%
1.16%
1.49%
1.26%
1.20%
Return on average shareholders' equity
7.53%
8.31%
10.53%
9.02%
8.44%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
14.93%
15.11%
19.03%
16.31%
15.24%
Net interest margin
3.12%
3.19%
3.28%
3.27%
3.35%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
3.17%
3.23%
3.32%
3.31%
3.40%
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
13.35%
13.83%
14.01%
14.15%
13.97%
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
Ending tangible assets (1)
6.95%
7.58%
8.21%
8.37%
8.22%
Risk-weighted assets (1)
8.85%
9.91%
10.76%
11.12%
11.02%
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
13.75%
13.98%
14.14%
13.96%
14.17%
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of
average tangible assets (1)
7.44%
8.20%
8.35%
8.23%
8.38%
Book value per share
$ 22.63
$ 23.99
$ 23.85
$ 23.59
$ 23.16
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 10.97
$ 12.26
$ 13.09
$ 13.08
$ 12.78
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
10.87%
10.84%
11.54%
11.78%
11.81%
Tier 1 ratio (3)
11.24%
11.22%
11.92%
12.16%
12.19%
Total capital ratio (3)
13.97%
14.10%
14.97%
15.31%
15.41%
Leverage ratio (3)
8.64%
8.70%
9.05%
9.14%
9.34%
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Loans (4)
$ 9,266,774
$ 9,283,227
$ 9,502,750
$ 9,831,965
$ 9,951,855
Investment securities
4,308,059
4,343,513
4,189,253
4,130,207
3,782,993
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
234,687
166,904
32,400
45,593
46,912
Total earning assets
$ 13,809,520
$ 13,793,644
$ 13,724,403
$ 14,007,765
$ 13,781,760
Total assets
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,042,654
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 4,160,175
$ 4,191,457
$ 3,981,404
$ 4,003,626
$ 3,840,046
Interest-bearing deposits
8,623,800
8,693,792
8,685,949
8,707,553
8,531,822
Total deposits
$ 12,783,975
$ 12,885,249
$ 12,667,353
$ 12,711,179
$ 12,371,868
Borrowings
$ 701,287
$ 396,743
$ 562,964
$ 749,114
$ 886,379
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,225,495
$ 2,241,820
$ 2,261,293
$ 2,263,687
$ 2,272,749
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance to ending loans
1.34%
1.42%
1.59%
1.68%
1.71%
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
273.09%
272.76%
225.73%
184.77%
199.33%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
231.98%
219.96%
192.35%
162.12%
175.44%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.58%
0.65%
0.83%
1.03%
0.97%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.49%
0.52%
0.70%
0.91%
0.86%
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
0.58%
0.65%
0.83%
1.04%
0.98%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33%
0.37%
0.49%
0.62%
0.60%
Classified assets to total assets
0.67%
0.64%
1.04%
1.14%
1.22%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.10%
0.32%
0.10%
0.23%
0.38%
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(3) March 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2022
2021
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 87,182
$ 92,682
$ 96,428
$ 97,494
$ 98,931
$ 385,535
Investment securities
Taxable
22,096
20,993
20,088
19,524
18,607
79,212
Tax-exempt
4,431
4,127
4,282
4,871
5,043
18,323
Total investment securities interest
26,527
25,120
24,370
24,395
23,650
97,535
Other earning assets
121
71
23
25
28
147
Total interest income
113,830
117,873
120,821
121,914
122,609
483,217
Interest expense
Deposits
2,623
3,089
3,320
3,693
4,333
14,435
Short-term borrowings
317
10
68
53
67
198
Long-term borrowings
4,544
3,968
4,023
4,142
4,333
16,466
Total interest expense
7,484
7,067
7,411
7,888
8,733
31,099
Net interest income
106,346
110,806
113,410
114,026
113,876
452,118
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
(5,589)
(9,525)
(8,193)
(4,756)
3,450
(19,024)
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(226)
1,799
(1,951)
517
538
903
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
112,161
118,532
123,554
118,265
109,888
470,239
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,729
8,645
8,548
7,537
7,146
31,876
Trust and wealth management fees
6,060
6,038
5,896
6,216
5,630
23,780
Bankcard income
3,337
3,602
3,838
3,732
3,128
14,300
Client derivative fees
799
2,303
2,273
1,795
1,556
7,927
Foreign exchange income
10,151
12,808
9,191
12,037
10,757
44,793
Leasing business income
6,076
0
0
0
0
0
Net gains from sales of loans
3,872
6,492
8,586
8,489
9,454
33,021
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
3
(14)
(314)
(265)
(166)
(759)
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
(199)
321
108
161
112
702
Other
3,465
5,465
4,411
3,285
2,705
15,866
Total noninterest income
41,293
45,660
42,537
42,987
40,322
171,506
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
63,947
62,170
61,717
60,784
61,253
245,924
Net occupancy
5,746
5,332
5,571
5,535
5,704
22,142
Furniture and equipment
3,567
3,161
3,318
3,371
3,969
13,819
Data processing
8,264
8,261
7,951
7,864
7,287
31,363
Marketing
1,700
2,152
2,435
2,035
1,361
7,983
Communication
666
677
669
746
838
2,930
Professional services
2,159
5,998
2,199
2,029
1,450
11,676
State intangible tax
1,131
651
1,202
1,201
1,202
4,256
FDIC assessments
1,459
1,453
1,466
1,362
1,349
5,630
Intangible amortization
2,914
2,401
2,479
2,480
2,479
9,839
Leasing business expense
3,869
0
0
0
0
0
Other
7,383
17,349
10,051
12,236
5,614
45,250
Total noninterest expenses
102,805
109,605
99,058
99,643
92,506
400,812
Income before income taxes
50,649
54,587
67,033
61,609
57,704
240,933
Income tax expense (benefit)
9,348
7,642
7,021
10,721
10,389
35,773
Net income
$ 41,301
$ 46,945
$ 60,012
$ 50,888
$ 47,315
$ 205,160
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.44
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
$ 2.16
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.44
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
$ 2.14
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.92
Return on average assets
1.03%
1.16%
1.49%
1.26%
1.20%
1.28%
Return on average shareholders' equity
7.53%
8.31%
10.53%
9.02%
8.44%
9.08%
Interest income
$ 113,830
$ 117,873
$ 120,821
$ 121,914
$ 122,609
$ 483,217
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,467
1,386
1,434
1,619
1,652
6,091
Interest income - tax equivalent
115,297
119,259
122,255
123,533
124,261
489,308
Interest expense
7,484
7,067
7,411
7,888
8,733
31,099
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 107,813
$ 112,192
$ 114,844
$ 115,645
$ 115,528
$ 458,209
Net interest margin
3.12%
3.19%
3.28%
3.27%
3.35%
3.27%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.17%
3.23%
3.32%
3.31%
3.40%
3.31%
Full-time equivalent employees
2,050 (2)
1,994
2,026
2,053
2,063
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard
(2) Includes 65 FTE from the Summit acquisition.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
% Change
% Change
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Linked Qtr.
Comp Qtr.
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 230,428
$ 220,031
$ 209,748
$ 206,918
$ 210,191
4.7%
9.6%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
227,147
214,811
29,799
38,610
19,180
5.7%
N/M
Investment securities available-for-sale
3,957,882
4,207,846
4,114,094
3,955,839
3,753,763
(5.9)%
5.4%
Investment securities held-to-maturity
92,597
98,420
103,886
112,456
121,945
(5.9)%
(24.1)%
Other investments
114,563
102,971
97,831
129,432
131,814
11.3%
(13.1)%
Loans held for sale
12,670
29,482
33,835
31,546
34,590
(57.0)%
(63.4)%
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
2,800,209
2,720,028
2,602,848
2,701,203
3,044,825
2.9%
(8.0)%
Lease financing
125,867
109,624
67,855
68,229
66,574
14.8%
89.1%
Construction real estate
479,744
455,894
477,004
630,329
642,709
5.2%
(25.4)%
Commercial real estate
4,031,484
4,226,614
4,438,374
4,332,561
4,396,582
(4.6)%
(8.3)%
Residential real estate
913,838
896,069
922,492
932,112
946,522
2.0%
(3.5)%
Home equity
707,973
708,399
709,050
711,756
709,667
(0.1)%
(0.2)%
Installment
132,197
119,454
96,077
89,143
82,421
10.7%
60.4%
Credit card
50,305
52,217
47,231
46,177
44,669
(3.7)%
12.6%
Total loans
9,241,617
9,288,299
9,360,931
9,511,510
9,933,969
(0.5)%
(7.0)%
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(124,130)
(131,992)
(148,903)
(159,590)
(169,923)
(6.0)%
(26.9)%
Net loans
9,117,487
9,156,307
9,212,028
9,351,920
9,764,046
(0.4)%
(6.6)%
Premises and equipment
190,975
193,040
192,580
192,238
204,537
(1.1)%
(6.6)%
Operating leases
87,432
73,857
0
0
0
18.4%
100.0%
Goodwill
999,959
1,000,749
937,771
937,771
937,771
(0.1)%
6.6%
Other intangibles
85,891
88,898
56,811
59,391
61,984
(3.4)%
38.6%
Accrued interest and other assets
892,119
942,729
968,210
1,021,798
935,250
(5.4)%
(4.6)%
Total Assets
$ 16,009,150
$ 16,329,141
$ 15,956,593
$ 16,037,919
$ 16,175,071
(2.0)%
(1.0)%
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,246,646
$ 3,198,745
$ 2,916,860
$ 2,963,151
$ 2,914,761
1.5%
11.4%
Savings
4,188,867
4,157,374
4,223,905
4,093,229
4,006,181
0.8%
4.6%
Time
1,121,966
1,330,263
1,517,419
1,548,109
1,731,757
(15.7)%
(35.2)%
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,557,479
8,686,382
8,658,184
8,604,489
8,652,699
(1.5)%
(1.1)%
Noninterest-bearing
4,261,429
4,185,572
4,019,197
3,901,691
3,995,370
1.8%
6.7%
Total deposits
12,818,908
12,871,954
12,677,381
12,506,180
12,648,069
(0.4)%
1.4%
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
0
51,203
81,850
255,791
181,387
(100.0)%
(100.0)%
FHLB short-term borrowings
185,000
225,000
107,000
217,000
0
(17.8)%
100.0%
Other
0
20,000
0
0
0
(100.0)%
N/M
Total short-term borrowings
185,000
296,203
188,850
472,791
181,387
(37.5)%
2.0%
Long-term debt
379,840
409,832
313,230
313,039
583,722
(7.3)%
(34.9)%
Total borrowed funds
564,840
706,035
502,080
785,830
765,109
(20.0)%
(26.2)%
Accrued interest and other liabilities
487,957
492,210
540,962
476,402
502,951
(0.9)%
(3.0)%
Total Liabilities
13,871,705
14,070,199
13,720,423
13,768,412
13,916,129
(1.4)%
(0.3)%
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,634,903
1,640,358
1,637,065
1,635,470
1,633,137
(0.3)%
0.1%
Retained earnings
857,178
837,473
812,082
773,857
745,220
2.4%
15.0%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(142,477)
(433)
14,230
30,735
18,101
N/M
N/M
Treasury stock, at cost
(212,159)
(218,456)
(227,207)
(170,555)
(137,516)
(2.9)%
54.3%
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,137,445
2,258,942
2,236,170
2,269,507
2,258,942
(5.4)%
(5.4)%
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,009,150
$ 16,329,141
$ 15,956,593
$ 16,037,919
$ 16,175,071
(2.0)%
(1.0)%
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 248,517
$ 253,091
$ 245,212
$ 237,964
$ 232,275
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
234,687
166,904
32,400
45,593
46,912
Investment securities
4,308,059
4,343,513
4,189,253
4,130,207
3,782,993
Loans held for sale
15,589
24,491
28,365
28,348
29,689
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
2,736,613
2,552,686
2,634,306
2,953,185
3,029,716
Lease financing
115,703
67,537
67,159
66,124
70,508
Construction real estate
474,278
460,588
567,091
630,351
647,655
Commercial real estate
4,139,072
4,391,328
4,413,003
4,372,679
4,339,349
Residential real estate
903,567
917,399
937,969
940,600
980,718
Home equity
703,714
709,954
710,794
707,409
726,134
Installment
125,579
106,188
93,937
84,768
81,377
Credit card
52,659
53,056
50,126
48,501
46,709
Total loans
9,251,185
9,258,736
9,474,385
9,803,617
9,922,166
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(129,601)
(144,756)
(157,727)
(169,979)
(177,863)
Net loans
9,121,584
9,113,980
9,316,658
9,633,638
9,744,303
Premises and equipment
192,832
192,941
193,775
200,558
206,628
Operating leases
81,907
801
0
0
0
Goodwill
1,000,238
938,453
937,771
937,771
937,771
Other intangibles
87,602
56,120
58,314
60,929
63,529
Accrued interest and other assets
893,904
946,123
994,060
940,461
998,554
Total Assets
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,042,654
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,246,919
$ 3,069,416
$ 2,960,388
$ 2,973,930
$ 2,948,682
Savings
4,145,615
4,195,504
4,150,610
4,096,077
3,815,314
Time
1,231,266
1,428,872
1,574,951
1,637,546
1,767,826
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,623,800
8,693,792
8,685,949
8,707,553
8,531,822
Noninterest-bearing
4,160,175
4,191,457
3,981,404
4,003,626
3,840,046
Total deposits
12,783,975
12,885,249
12,667,353
12,711,179
12,371,868
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
45,358
79,382
186,401
194,478
184,483
FHLB short-term borrowings
257,800
2,445
63,463
40,846
67,222
Other
12,889
654
0
0
0
Total short-term borrowings
316,047
82,481
249,864
235,324
251,705
Long-term debt
385,240
314,262
313,100
513,790
634,674
Total borrowed funds
701,287
396,743
562,964
749,114
886,379
Accrued interest and other liabilities
474,162
512,605
504,198
491,489
511,658
Total Liabilities
13,959,424
13,794,597
13,734,515
13,951,782
13,769,905
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,638,321
1,637,828
1,635,833
1,633,950
1,636,884
Retained earnings
841,652
822,500
783,760
754,456
726,351
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(38,448)
8,542
36,917
25,832
42,253
Treasury stock, at cost
(216,030)
(227,050)
(195,217)
(150,551)
(132,739)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,225,495
2,241,820
2,261,293
2,263,687
2,272,749
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,042,654
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Earning assets
Investments:
Investment securities
$ 4,308,059
$ 26,527
2.50%
$ 4,343,513
$ 25,120
2.29%
$ 3,782,993
$ 23,650
2.54%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
234,687
121
0.21%
166,904
71
0.17%
46,912
28
0.24%
Gross loans (1)
9,266,774
87,182
3.82%
9,283,227
92,682
3.96%
9,951,855
98,931
4.03%
Total earning assets
13,809,520
113,830
3.34%
13,793,644
117,873
3.39%
13,781,760
122,609
3.61%
Nonearning assets
Allowance for credit losses
(129,601)
(144,756)
(177,863)
Cash and due from banks
248,517
253,091
232,275
Accrued interest and other assets
2,256,483
2,134,438
2,206,482
Total assets
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 16,042,654
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,246,919
$ 492
0.06%
$ 3,069,416
$ 461
0.06%
$ 2,948,682
$ 534
0.07%
Savings
4,145,615
850
0.08%
4,195,504
901
0.09%
3,815,314
1,178
0.13%
Time
1,231,266
1,281
0.42%
1,428,872
1,727
0.48%
1,767,826
2,621
0.60%
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,623,800
2,623
0.12%
8,693,792
3,089
0.14%
8,531,822
4,333
0.21%
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
316,047
317
0.41%
82,481
10
0.05%
251,705
67
0.11%
Long-term debt
385,240
4,544
4.78%
314,262
3,968
5.01%
634,674
4,333
2.77%
Total borrowed funds
701,287
4,861
2.81%
396,743
3,978
3.98%
886,379
4,400
2.01%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,325,087
7,484
0.33%
9,090,535
7,067
0.31%
9,418,201
8,733
0.38%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
4,160,175
4,191,457
3,840,046
Other liabilities
474,162
512,605
511,658
Shareholders' equity
2,225,495
2,241,820
2,272,749
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 16,042,654
Net interest income
$ 106,346
$ 110,806
$ 113,876
Net interest spread
3.01%
3.08%
3.23%
Net interest margin
3.12%
3.19%
3.35%
Tax equivalent adjustment
0.05%
0.04%
0.05%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
3.17%
3.23%
3.40%
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Earning assets
Investment securities
$ 2,220
$ (813)
$ 1,407
$ (356)
$ 3,233
$ 2,877
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
17
33
50
(4)
97
93
Gross loans (2)
(3,404)
(2,096)
(5,500)
(5,304)
(6,445)
(11,749)
Total earning assets
(1,167)
(2,876)
(4,043)
(5,664)
(3,115)
(8,779)
Interest-bearing liabilities
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ (386)
$ (80)
$ (466)
$ (1,738)
$ 28
$ (1,710)
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
75
232
307
185
65
250
Long-term debt
(179)
755
576
3,153
(2,942)
211
Total borrowed funds
(104)
987
883
3,338
(2,877)
461
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(490)
907
417
1,600
(2,849)
(1,249)
Net interest income (1)
$ (677)
$ (3,783)
$ (4,460)
$ (7,264)
$ (266)
$ (7,530)
(1) Not tax equivalent.
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
Balance at beginning of period
$ 131,992
$ 148,903
$ 159,590
$ 169,923
$ 175,679
Purchase accounting ACL for PCD
0
17
0
0
0
Provision for credit losses
(5,589)
(9,525)
(8,193)
(4,756)
3,450
Gross charge-offs
Commercial and industrial
2,845
1,364
2,617
3,729
7,910
Lease financing
131
0
0
0
0
Construction real estate
0
1,496
0
0
2
Commercial real estate
0
9,150
1,030
2,041
1,250
Residential real estate
22
6
74
46
1
Home equity
21
22
200
240
611
Installment
177
184
37
77
36
Credit card
246
149
230
179
222
Total gross charge-offs
3,442
12,371
4,188
6,312
10,032
Recoveries
Commercial and industrial
379
201
869
205
337
Lease financing
33
0
0
0
0
Construction real estate
0
0
0
3
0
Commercial real estate
222
4,292
223
75
195
Residential real estate
90
74
56
54
44
Home equity
265
303
426
317
177
Installment
21
27
53
37
34
Credit card
159
71
67
44
39
Total recoveries
1,169
4,968
1,694
735
826
Total net charge-offs
2,273
7,403
2,494
5,577
9,206
Ending allowance for credit losses
$ 124,130
$ 131,992
$ 148,903
$ 159,590
$ 169,923
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
Commercial and industrial
0.37%
0.18%
0.26%
0.48%
1.01%
Lease financing
0.34%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Construction real estate
0.00%
1.29%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Commercial real estate
(0.02)%
0.44%
0.07%
0.18%
0.10%
Residential real estate
(0.03)%
(0.03)%
0.01%
0.00%
(0.02)%
Home equity
(0.14)%
(0.16)%
(0.13)%
(0.04)%
0.24%
Installment
0.50%
0.59%
(0.07)%
0.19%
0.01%
Credit card
0.67%
0.58%
1.29%
1.12%
1.59%
Total net charge-offs
0.10%
0.32%
0.10%
0.23%
0.38%
COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$ 14,390
$ 17,362
$ 15,160
$ 27,426
$ 24,941
Lease financing
249
203
0
16
0
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
19,843
19,512
38,564
45,957
44,514
Residential real estate
7,432
8,305
9,416
9,480
11,359
Home equity
3,377
2,922
2,735
3,376
4,286
Installment
163
88
91
115
146
Nonaccrual loans
45,454
48,392
65,966
86,370
85,246
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
8,055
11,616
11,448
12,070
11,608
Total nonperforming loans
53,509
60,008
77,414
98,440
96,854
Other real estate owned (OREO)
72
98
340
340
854
Total nonperforming assets
53,581
60,106
77,754
98,780
97,708
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
87
137
104
155
92
Total underperforming assets
$ 53,668
$ 60,243
$ 77,858
$ 98,935
$ 97,800
Total classified assets
$ 106,839
$ 104,815
$ 165,462
$ 182,516
$ 196,782
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for credit losses to
Nonaccrual loans
273.09%
272.76%
225.73%
184.77%
199.33%
Nonperforming loans
231.98%
219.96%
192.35%
162.12%
175.44%
Total ending loans
1.34%
1.42%
1.59%
1.68%
1.71%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.58%
0.65%
0.83%
1.03%
0.97%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.49%
0.52%
0.70%
0.91%
0.86%
Nonperforming assets to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.58%
0.65%
0.83%
1.04%
0.98%
Total assets
0.33%
0.37%
0.49%
0.62%
0.60%
Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.49%
0.52%
0.71%
0.91%
0.87%
Total assets
0.28%
0.30%
0.42%
0.54%
0.53%
Classified assets to total assets
0.67%
0.64%
1.04%
1.14%
1.22%
(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $16.2 million, $16.0 million, $20.3 million, $21.5 million, and $20.9 million, as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
PER COMMON SHARE
Market Price
High
$ 26.73
$ 25.79
$ 24.06
$ 26.02
$ 26.40
Low
$ 22.92
$ 22.89
$ 21.48
$ 23.35
$ 17.62
Close
$ 23.05
$ 24.38
$ 23.41
$ 23.63
$ 24.00
Average shares outstanding - basic
93,383,932
92,903,900
94,289,097
96,123,645
96,873,940
Average shares outstanding - diluted
94,263,925
93,761,909
95,143,930
97,009,712
97,727,527
Ending shares outstanding
94,451,496
94,149,240
93,742,797
96,199,509
97,517,693
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,137,445
$ 2,258,942
$ 2,236,170
$ 2,269,507
$ 2,258,942
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Preliminary
Common equity tier 1 capital
$ 1,272,115
$ 1,262,789
$ 1,316,059
$ 1,333,209
$ 1,334,882
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.87%
10.84%
11.54%
11.78%
11.81%
Tier 1 capital
$ 1,316,020
$ 1,306,571
$ 1,359,297
$ 1,376,333
$ 1,377,892
Tier 1 ratio
11.24%
11.22%
11.92%
12.16%
12.19%
Total capital
$ 1,635,003
$ 1,642,549
$ 1,706,513
$ 1,732,930
$ 1,741,755
Total capital ratio
13.97%
14.10%
14.97%
15.31%
15.41%
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
$ 406,011
$ 419,754
$ 509,536
$ 544,478
$ 554,834
Total risk-weighted assets
$ 11,704,681
$ 11,645,666
$ 11,399,782
$ 11,318,590
$ 11,304,012
Leverage ratio
8.64%
8.70%
9.05%
9.14%
9.34%
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
13.35%
13.83%
14.01%
14.15%
13.97%
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)
6.95%
7.58%
8.21%
8.37%
8.22%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
13.75%
13.98%
14.14%
13.96%
14.17%
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)
7.44%
8.20%
8.35%
8.23%
8.38%
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
Shares repurchased
0
0
2,484,295
1,308,945
840,115
Average share repurchase price
N/A
N/A
$ 23.04
$ 25.11
$ 21.40
Total cost of shares repurchased
N/A
N/A
$ 57,231
$ 32,864
$ 17,982
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
N/A = Not applicable
