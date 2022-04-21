CWP Global and Bechtel to support energy transition in North Africa

Exploring feasibility of a giga-watt-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production plant to introduce new decarbonization technologies to the region

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CWP Global has selected Bechtel to support developments of large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia facilities. The agreement creates a platform for the partnership to provide ongoing conceptual and early planning solutions in selecting optimal integrated configurations for the facilities.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Bechtel on conceptual and planning solutions for one of our flagship green hydrogen projects in Africa," said Alex Hewitt, CWP Global CEO. "Their technological and scientific expertise will allow us to accelerate the next stage of project development, and keep us on the right track to deliver the first million tons of green hydrogen and ammonia by 2028, helping CWP Global support the decarbonization of key global industries on the road to net zero."

"Bechtel is focused on energy transition projects as part of our commitment to support the world's path to Net Zero. We are excited to work with customers like CWP who are committed to decreasing carbon emissions and shaping the future of energy," said Jamie Cochrane, manager of Energy Transition at Bechtel. "Large-scale, complex green ammonia production projects will decarbonize global energy consumption. We continue to provide both technical solutions and global mega project planning and execution capabilities to help our customers deliver these projects."

CWP has successfully developed, financed and built over 1.5 GW of renewable energy projects in Europe and Australia, and is currently developing upwards of 140 GW of renewable energy capacity intended for the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives on three continents.

Bechtel Energy Technologies & Solutions (BETS), a group focused on helping customers accelerate their path to net zero, will support CWP on their next steps towards developing and building complex green hydrogen hubs. CWP benefits from leveraging Bechtel's track record in engineering large-scale projects combined with rich process optimization and energy integration expertise of BETS. The overall assessment will include recommendations for a techno-economic implementation plan, starting with how electrolyzer capacity requirements align with location specific design challenges, cooling water supply, and wastewater disposal for CWP Global's portfolio of green projects.

About CWP Global

CWP is a pioneer developer of innovative, large-scale renewable energy across four continents, with a proven track record of designing, financing and operating utility-scale wind and solar, and a fast-growing portfolio of groundbreaking green hydrogen projects.

The CWP Global mission is to turbocharge the necessary decarbonization of the global energy sector, supporting the energy transition with high impact projects, particularly in traditionally fossil-fuel-reliant countries and regions where renewables have the potential to underpin a new, green industrial revolution. It has over 140 GW of green hydrogen under development in three continents and is developing 2 GW of grid-connected renewables projects in Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Manufacturing & Technology, and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

