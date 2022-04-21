Cottonelle® announces new claims for flushable wipes reinforcing position as No. 1 septic-safe wipes brand1

New Cottonelle Flushable Wipes break down like toilet paper3

NEENAH, Wis., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are flushable wipes actually flushable? That concern has become the leading barrier to Americans adopting flushable wipes into their bathroom routines. Category leader Cottonelle® wants consumers to know its flushable wipes have always been flushable, and the latest product improvement has enhanced the wipes flushability so they break down like toilet paper.3

"While the majority of Americans agree that using flushable wipes with dry toilet paper is worth it to feel the extra clean, only one-third feel comfortable flushing flushable wipes2," explains Ada Zavala, senior brand manager, Cottonelle Brand. "The enhancements to our product are designed for a worry-free flush giving consumers the confidence that their flushable wipes will break down like toilet paper.3"

Along with being the "#1 Septic-Safe Wipes Brand among national brands," Cottonelle is proud to promote that the most recent formulation of its wipes is plumber approved and compliant with International Water Services Flushability Group (IWSFG) 2020 flushability specifications. IWSFG is comprised of water professionals seeking to provide guidance on what should and shouldn't be flushed.

This announcement coincides with claims around Cottonelle Flushable Wipes, including:

Loses strength 4X faster after flushing vs leading brands *

With these innovation improvements, Cottonelle is proud to name this its fastest dispersing wipe ever.

immediately starts to break down after flushing, in a manner similar to toilet paper.3 A new product demonstration on the brand's YouTube channel showcases how the wipe, in a manner similar to toilet paper.

"We recognize the responsibility to consumer education and product efficacy that comes with being the category leader in flushable wipes, and we don't take that lightly," continues Zavala. "It's through our efforts with wastewater officials and organizations that we are able to help educate consumers on what is, and is not, flushable."

Kimberly-Clark introduced Cottonelle flushable wipes over a decade ago, tapping into the existing expertise of its parent company. Kimberly-Clark and Cottonelle work closely with industry organizations, including by complying with the International Water Services Flushability Group specifications, to set the highest quality standards for its flushable wipes. For more information, visit Cottonelle.com/flushability.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

1 Among national brands

2 According to a 2020 Cottonelle survey conducted with YouGov

3 Cottonelle flushable wipes break down like toilet paper, begin to break up as fast as Cottonelle Ultra Clean and have same break up after 30 minutes in the IWSFG slosh box.





