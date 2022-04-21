CANO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Cano Health, Inc. f/k/a Jaws Acquisition Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano" or the "Company") f/k/a Jaws Acquisition Corp. ("Jaws") (NYSE: CANO).

Class Period: May 18, 2020 – February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Cano overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to acquiring target businesses; (2) accordingly, Cano performed inadequate due diligence into whether the Company, post-Business Combination, could properly account for the timing of revenue recognition as prescribed by ASC 606, particularly with respect to Medicare risk adjustments; (3) as a result, the Company misstated its capitated revenue, direct patient expense, accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs, and accounts payable and accrued expenses; (4) accordingly, the Company was at an increased risk of failing to timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

