Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

Breckenridge Announces Approval of its ANDA for Miglustat Capsules (generic for Zavesca®)

Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BERLIN, Conn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announces today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Miglustat Capsules (generic for Zavesca®), 100mg strength.  The product will be will be commercialized from a USA-based manufacturer.  Breckenridge plans to launch Miglustat Capsules during the third quarter of 2022 and the product will be offered in a 90-count bottle.   According to industry sales data, Zavesca and its generics had annual sales of $15 million during the twelve months ending February 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

About Breckenridge:
Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients.  With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve.
www.bpirx.com

For further information, please contact:
Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Robert Gasparino, Associate Vice President – Business Development
Tel: 860-828-8140
E-mail: rgasparino@bpirx.com

*All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breckenridge-announces-approval-of-its-anda-for-miglustat-capsules-generic-for-zavesca-301528346.html

SOURCE Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.