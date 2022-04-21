BALANI Custom Clothiers New York City - Named As NHL's Henrik Lundqvist's Suit of Choice

BALANI Custom Clothiers, a US-based tailor with locations in Chicago, Dallas, New York and a dozen cities, has been named as the suit of choice by Henrik Lundqvist, former New York Rangers goaltender, and Olympic gold medalist.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned sportsman, Henrik Lundqvist, donned memorable custom suits by BALANI Custom Clothiers during several recent appearances related to his jersey retirement. In January, the hockey legend, "King Henrik," attended his highly anticipated New York Rangers jersey retirement at Madison Square Garden wearing a double-breasted, black suit by the renowned custom tailor. Preceding the retirement ceremony, Henrik appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a classic navy blue, three-piece suit by BALANI. BALANI was also his clothier of choice when he appeared on Discovery+ during the Swedish broadcast of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Henrik has spoken publicly about his affinity for BALANI's suits, featuring their clothing on his Instagram and social media platforms. The accomplished athlete lends his affection for BALANI's custom creations to the flawless fit, flexible options for customization, and the personalized relationships the brand builds with its clients. Henrik has also praised BALANI for their availability, referencing his ability to text his clothier about an outfit or suit idea at a moment's notice.

BALANI Custom Clothiers , founded in 1961 by Peter Balani, is a custom menswear tailor with 14 locations nationwide, including New York City . Currently led by the son of the founder and CEO, Sonny Balani, BALANI Custom Clothiers has built a reputation of excellence in the industry. BALANI operates on a foundational belief in true custom, elevated quality, and long-lasting relationships with their clients to offer custom suits, separates, accessories, shoes, and casual menswear.

A custom experience with BALANI begins by meeting with a master stylist to discuss custom needs and options. Clients may enjoy a drink while perusing swatches from the top fabric mills in the world. Over 40 body measurements are recorded to ensure garments fit seamlessly to a client's unique shape and preferences. Throughout the process, BALANI's stylists work hand-in-hand with clients to ensure a final product that is uniquely their own.

To learn more about BALANI Custom Clothiers in NYC, or to schedule an appointment with a BALANI stylist, clients can visit their website at https://www.balanicustom.com/custom-suits-new-york/ and select appointment slots at one of their 14 locations across the country. BALANI also offers virtual appointments for those unable to attend in person.

