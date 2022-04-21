A10 Networks Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) will replace Ferro Corp. (NYSE: FOE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, April 26. Prince International Corp., a portfolio company of American Securities LLC, has acquired Ferro in a transaction that closed today.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector April 26, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition A10 Networks ATEN Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Ferro Corp FOE Materials

