Wavemaker Appointed as Media Agency of Record by SeatGeek

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavemaker, the growth focused agency named 2021 Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, and 2020 U.S Media Agency of the Year by Adweek, has been appointed Media Agency of Record (AOR) by ticketing technology leader, SeatGeek , effective immediately.

The designation follows an internally led agency selection process that challenged agencies to raise awareness of SeatGeek, drive brand preference, and align the brand with big moments in culture as the ticketing technology leader looks to make its beloved product a household name.

"Wavemaker differentiated itself throughout the selection process by positively provoking us to push our own thinking and presented us with bold approaches for category disruption," said Steven Quach, VP of Media and Growth Marketing at SeatGeek. "We were also impressed by the agency's approach to holistic media planning and finding strategic audiences across legacy and new brand media at scale."

The scope of Wavemaker's work for SeatGeek will focus on brand media and encompass strategy, planning, investment and activation, marketing intelligence and science, video and out of home.

"What an incredible time to partner," said Sharb Farjami, Chief Operating Officer, North America, Wavemaker. "SeatGeek is poised to become the fastest-growing scaled company in its category. We're thrilled our provocative approaches resonated and are eager to help SeatGeek rapidly expand as a global technology ticketing leader. The SeatGeek team likes a challenge and we're excited to push boundaries together."

"Our passionate team shared the right strategy for propelling SeatGeek to be the first brand that comes to mind for consumers looking to buy tickets to live events," said Brad Backenstose, Executive Director, New Economy Lead, Wavemaker. "SeatGeek was impressed with our category knowledge and proven success driving growth for like-minded brands as well as our rigorous approach to accountable measurement as we track towards growth targets."

With strong business success in the past 24 months, Wavemaker has added new economy clients including Bumble, Coinbase, Square, Zwift, DiDi, Flixmobility and TikTok to its roster. The agency has had proven success taking fast-moving new economy clients – like delivery platform, DoorDash and cryptocurrency platform, Coinbase – on their journeys to disrupt their categories. As a result, Wavemaker continues to be appointed as media agency of record by like-minded challenger brands. Several disruptive brands in the past few months alone have selected Wavemaker for its new economy experience, agency leadership, provocative planning approach, access, and scale.

About Wavemaker

We believe there always is a better way to grow. We positively provoke growth for our clients by reshaping consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content, and technology. The Wavemaker way is globally consistent. Fueled by the world's most powerful consumer data, we understand where and how marketing can intervene decisively to help brands win more sales. Our 7,200 people across 90 markets have the deep knowledge, confidence, and courage to provoke growth for some of the world's leading brands and businesses.

We are a part of GroupM, WPP's global media investment management company. Discover more on wavemakerglobal.com , Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Wavemaker