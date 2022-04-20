Mealco Launches Platform to Help Restaurants Improve Operations and Increase Revenue Opportunities in the Digital Age

Proprietary Technology Empowers Restaurants to Streamline Operations, Expand Offerings, Optimize Online Presence and Reduce Food Delivery Costs

Company Boasts 145 Percent Month-Over-Month Growth from October 2021 to March 2022 and Negative Churn Rate Among Restaurant Partners

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mealco ("the Company"), an AI-driven technology partner for restaurants, announced today the official launch of its platform across the United States, following six months of beta testing. Mealco's technology enables restaurants to streamline operations, increase brand offerings and optimize their online presence to maximize customer reach. Over 250 restaurants in 80 U.S. cities currently use Mealco to increase their revenue opportunities in today's digital age.

With Mealco, restaurants convert their back-of-house resources into a digital-friendly operation that can handle the high demand of online delivery, while keeping existing staff in place. This ultimately enables restaurants to create new revenue streams and maximize their bottom line.

Mealco's benefits to restaurants include:

Streamlined operations and managed inventory using technology built by restaurateurs for restaurants

Simplified interactions with third-party delivery apps to meet customers' expectations for a better, higher-quality food delivery experience

End-to-end online presence management to maximize revenue opportunities from online channels

Menu expansion and exclusive access to chef-crafted brands, matched to each restaurant's unique capabilities and customer base

By 2025, pick-up and delivery is expected to account for 40 percent of restaurant revenue in the U.S . Furthermore, online ordering has experienced 20 percent year-over-year growth for the last five years, due in large part to the proliferation of consumer apps and platforms offering convenience and a multitude of food options to customers.

Even so, restaurants remain plagued by operational inefficiencies, underutilized staff and resources and costly delivery fees that result in restaurants losing money on each delivery order. To truly streamline operations and improve the $800 billion food industry, restaurants need to leverage the proper technology to effectively manage, optimize and monetize their digital operations. This includes allowing restaurants to expand their offerings for a more diverse, delivery-focused brand portfolio.

"Mealco is a true partner to Koo with its proprietary marketplace platform that is clearly differentiated from other restaurant technology providers," said Vince Lam, Owner, Connecticut-based Koo Restaurant. "With minimal impact on our labor and resources, Mealco has provided us with a unique and simple solution to improve our operations in a market plagued with staffing challenges."

"Having grown up working in restaurants, I have always been impressed by restaurateurs' immense creativity, innovation and tenacity. At the same time, I have witnessed how difficult it is to run a restaurant, especially given the inefficiencies inherent in restaurant operations that manifest in stunted growth and, in the worst cases, result in failure," added Daniel Simon, Founder and CEO, Mealco. "These experiences drove me to capitalize on my expertise in technology to develop a platform that arms restaurants with the information and tools necessary to succeed. Our mission at Mealco is to be a restaurant's long-term technology partner, helping to improve operations and increase revenue."

Mealco has hundreds of restaurants waiting to be added to the platform. You can be the next one! Apply to join the waitlist at mealco.co.

About Mealco

Mealco's technology empowers restaurants in the $800 billion food industry to turn their back-of-house resources into digital-friendly operations. With a mission to leverage technology to empower restaurants to thrive in a digital age, Mealco streamlines operations through aggregating online delivery channels into a single, easy-to-use tablet; expanding meal and brand offerings to match customer tastes; optimizing restaurants' online presence; and reducing food delivery costs, all of which enable restaurants to grow their customer base and increase revenue and profitability. For more information, visit www.mealco.co.

