Koppers President and CEO Leroy Ball to Present Keynote Address At Pittsburgh Chemical Day 2022

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers (NYSE: KOP), a global integrated provider of treated wood, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, announced today that President and CEO Leroy Ball will deliver the keynote address at the 54th annual Pittsburgh Chemical Day, scheduled for May 17, 2022, at Heinz Field. With wide-ranging leadership experience and more than two decades of chemical sector expertise, Mr. Ball's remarks will focus on "Preserving the Future Amid Winds of Change."

"Pittsburgh Chemical Day is an opportunity for industry professionals to share insights around the complex challenges we face in a rapidly changing world," said Mr. Ball. "The chemical industry has played a critical role in building our modern society and remains essential to maintaining and improving our quality of life. Our ability to respond with agility to the global challenges we face remains paramount to our future success. I'm honored to be chosen as this year's keynote speaker and looking forward to participating alongside so many accomplished leaders."

Pittsburgh Chemical Day serves as the region's premier chemical industry event, providing opportunities for networking, idea sharing and fortifying the region's dominance in the sector. In addition to Mr. Ball's keynote, the event includes a variety of speakers and panel discussions featuring category leaders such as Dr. Haakan Jonsson, President and Chairman of Covestro, LLC, and Bill Watson, General Manager of Shell Polymers' Monaca site.

The three-day event includes a networking reception, a full day of thought leadership sessions on diverse strategies in a dynamic market, and a number of virtual student sessions focused on career development. To showcase the ways in which chemistry provides the foundation for a multitude of fulfilling career options, Koppers representatives will host a virtual student panel, with panelists including Jason Bakk, Vice President, North American Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Ashley Coup, Manager, Global Corporate Innovation; and Natalie Hinkle, Environmental Manager.

"We're looking forward to Leroy's keynote as well as hearing from all our expert speakers throughout this year's event," said Von Fisher, Vice President, Value Ambridge Properties. "Moreover, we're thrilled to be expanding Pittsburgh Chemical Day this year to provide even greater opportunity to foster meaningful discussion, insights and connections for industry professionals at all levels."

For more information and to register to attend, visit pittchemday.com. To learn more about Koppers, visit www.koppers.com.

