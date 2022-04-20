InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Accessory for Guitar Players (DOD-1013)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to increase visibility of the neck and fretboard when playing a guitar," said an inventor, from Detroit, Mich., "so I invented the GUITAR SUPPORT PAD. My design enables you to better see the instrument and strings and it could reduce strain on the fretting hand/wrist and arm."

The invention provides an effective way to tilt the lower body of a guitar while playing. In doing so, it enables the user to easily see the fretboard. As a result, it could improve performance and comfort and it could help to prevent mistakes. The invention features a durable and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for guitar players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DOD-1013, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

