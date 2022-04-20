Info-Tech LIVE Set to Deliver the Latest Advances in IT Research and Trends in Las Vegas

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced the return of its annual conference series, called Info-Tech LIVE. The first will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from September 20 to 22, 2022.

Info-Tech LIVE, a three-day hands-on conference, is the authoritative voice for IT executives making technology decisions and influencing innovation. LIVE's strategically developed agenda, designed by practitioners for CIOs, senior directors, and other IT leaders, focuses on real, everyday challenges, ensuring that all attendees are engaged, productive, and challenged throughout each session.

The conference is an opportunity to learn from and connect with the best in the business. The agenda, designed to deliver business value and technology-led transformation, will feature industry keynotes, case studies, workshops, breakout sessions, industry roundtables, and in-depth one-on-one sessions with Info-Tech's analysts and other experts. LIVE's influential delegate base will be equipped with resources to make better technology decisions, influence business, and accelerate their careers as IT leaders.

Attendees to the event, which include CIOs and IT directors, can expect to:

Learn, refine, and discover the latest advances in IT data and research.

Form deliverables that can be taken back to the office and implemented right away.

Network with other senior IT professionals.

Get inspired by conversations with analysts and peers to see how IT trends are impacting their industries to better benchmark strategies.

Tickets are now available. Visit Info-Tech's events page to learn more about Info-Tech LIVE in Las Vegas and reserve a front-row seat to the future of IT. Updates and new details can be found via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook over the coming months.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

