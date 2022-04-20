Duly Health and Care Partners with Local Nonprofits to Help People Flourish During National Volunteer Week

DOWN­ERS GROVE, Ill., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From distribution at a mobile food pantry to packing and sorting healthy meals or helping to build affordable housing, hundreds of Duly team members will partner with 8 non-profit organizations across Chicagoland during National Volunteer Week.

The theme for this second annual Duly celebration of service, "Growing Goodness Together," will shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to volunteer—not just during volunteer week, but all year long.

"We believe in supporting communities that depend on us for their healthcare needs every day, "said Angela Beck, vice president of Social Impact at Duly Health and Care. "Our Week of Service gives us additional opportunities to fulfill our purpose of helping people flourish in all aspects of their lives."

The Duly sponsored events and opportunities to give back will support: Catholic Charities in Joliet and Plainfield, IL; Greater Chicago Food Depository in Chicago, IL; Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva, IL; KidsMatter in Naperville, IL; Loaves & Fishes Community Services in Aurora, IL; West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge, IL; DuPage Senior Citizens Council's Home Delivered Meal Program in Lombard, and DuPage Habitat for Humanity in Hanover Park, IL.

"We are extremely appreciative of the continued support that Duly Health and Care has provided to DuPage Habitat for several years and we truly value their partnership," said Jennifer Taff, executive director for DuPage Habitat for Humanity. "Volunteering with us during this National Week of Service is just one of many days that Duly has been out swinging a hammer with us. We so appreciate that Duly understands that having a safe, decent, and affordable home is a critical factor to great health."

Learn more about how Duly Health and Care is planting the seed of volunteerism on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter with the hashtag #DulyGooder.

