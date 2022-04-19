Series to Feature Both Male and Female Social Media Stars from Around the World in Competition for a $1 Million Ultimate Social Boxing (USB) League Contract

Finalists to Compete at the Live Finale and Music Festival Pay-Per-View (PPV) Event

The Inaugural Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms Event Delivered $15+ Million in Revenue

Social Gloves on LiveOne Garnered Over 3.5 Billion Total Impressions, 136,000 PPV Purchases, and Made History as the First-Ever Event to Offer NFTs with Every PPV Purchase

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events, and Propagate Content, the premiere independent content studio and distributor, announced today that they have partnered to create a one of a kind sports reality show featuring the world's biggest social media stars, titled Ultimate Social Boxing.

LIVEONE PARTNERS WITH EMMY WINNING PRODUCTION COMPANY PROPAGATE CONTENT TO LAUNCH SOCIAL MEDIA STAR REALITY BOXING COMPETITION SERIES TITLED ‘ULTIMATE SOCIAL BOXING’ (PRNewswire)

Ultimate Social Boxing is born on the heels of the public's insatiable interest to see social media icons settle their differences in the ring, not their social posts. The inaugural reality series will feature both male and female pop culture icons with huge social media followings moving into the Ultimate Social Boxing House where they will be living together, training together and ultimately fighting each other in a boxing ring as they compete for the ultimate prize, a $1 million and contract with the new international Ultimate Social Boxing League - which LiveOne plans to launch in Summer 2022.

David Shumsky will serve as the showrunner and will executive produce alongside LiveOne's Robert Ellin and industry dealmaker Paul Cazers, who created the series, and Propagate's Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman.

The initial 32 participants will be announced shortly. Each contestant must fight to win their spot in the USB House through a preliminary single-elimination amateur boxing fight. The 8 men and 8 women who win their fight, will advance to a luxurious mansion where they will live under one roof. Each episode will see the housemates competing in a "clout" challenge and give viewers a unique insight to the feature fight that will see one social media star eliminated from the competition.

"USB trades on a proven format that has been successful in both social and athletic mediums," said Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. "By working with the most influential social media stars in the world, we bring an immediate audience for television and streamers that is supported by LiveOne's global platform and an unprecedented amount of social engagement that has yet to be seen around a combat sports event."

"We are pleased to partner with LiveOne on Ultimate Social Boxing, a unique take on the competition and fly on the wall genres," said Silverman and Owens. "We have a great team assembled to produce the series, and believe the format will engage viewers."

Ultimate Social Boxing comes on the heels of LiveOne's original concept of social media stars meeting in the boxing ring. The LiveOne produced "Social Gloves" launched this new medium, and brought in over 10-million livestream views (2.5x more than Mayweather vs. McGregor) and over 53-million social media engagements.

LiveOne is a talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, PPV, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing.

