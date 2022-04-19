Concorde-Kansas City to Offer Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree

BSN Program Provides Training to Prepare Students for In-Demand Careers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., a national leader in health care education, has launched a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program at its Kansas City campus to help address the widespread shortage of registered nurses (RN).

(PRNewsfoto/Concorde Career Colleges) (PRNewswire)

According to The American Association of Colleges of Nursing, over 40% of the RN workforce is over 50 years old, creating critical healthcare shortages — a need that has become even more essential during the global pandemic. An average of 194,500 job opening for RNs are projected each year, notes the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The BSN Program has been granted the status of initial accreditation by the Missouri State Board of Nursing and combines classroom theory with clinical training to prepare students to enter the health care industry in under three years.

Concorde-Kansas City will accommodate 24 BSN students per term, twice a year. Enrollment is now open and coursework will begin in July 2022 for the 29-month program.

"We want to prepare our students for the evolving health care career environments in which they will work," said Kate Packard, Concorde-Kansas City Campus President. "Training students with practical, real-world experiences will allow them to perform nursing tasks in a variety of settings while using critical thinking skills and delivering high-quality patient care."

BSN students must complete 120 credit hours and 300 in-person lab hours to ensure they are prepared to perform daily tasks in a clinical setting. After program completion, graduates may prepare to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nursing (NCLEX) or continue to pursue advanced degrees in a variety of specializations, as well as toward careers as a nurse practitioner or educator.

"Nursing programs in the greater Kansas City area were unable to keep up with the need for new nurses even before the pandemic," recalled Concorde-Kansas City Director of Nursing Nicholas Plisowski. "Our new program will help address the health needs of our community while providing students an opportunity to join a rewarding and fulfilling profession that is always in demand."

The Concorde-Kansas City campus, which offers a variety of health care programs, is located at 930 Carondelet Drive, Kansas City, MO, and also has a satellite campus that offers additional health care programs.

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., which operates 17 campuses in eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde hybrid/blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical experiences. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde's campuses are accredited by either the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) or the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

