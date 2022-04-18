ShareSafe® Partners with Samsung Healthcare Display

ShareSafe launches ShareView™ mobile multi-content casting technology in partnership with Samsung Healthcare Display

MOBILE, Ala., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareSafe, a HealthTech and Media company announces the launch of its ShareView™ mobile multi-content casting technology in partnership with Samsung's Healthcare Display division for integration on Samsung Smart TVs manufactured for healthcare.

ShareView's patent-pending technology eliminates the need for hospital and clinical workers to cart around shared IT workstations or login and search for patient records on laptops when sharing mission-critical information with patients. By providing clinicians the mobile-controlled split screen technology, shared content is displayed in large format, high definition in the room, significantly improving patient comprehension and clinical efficiency. By securely integrating telehealth to virtualize clinicians or subject matter experts for patient education and discharge, the technology optimizes outcomes, workforce stability, and throughput.

"ShareSafe is delighted to be launching this highly innovative mobile technology, ShareView, with Samsung. Our mobile-to-Samsung Smart TV integration not only optimizes the real estate on the large screen displays but creates an entirely new digital canvas for improving patient care, education, and workforce stability," said Robert Hanson, CEO of ShareSafe. "ShareView supports single, dual, tri and quad views allowing the clinician to cast medical images, educational videos, EHR data, dashboards and additional content simultaneously to the Smart TV," states Hanson. "This is only the beginning. When you combine two of the most ubiquitous digital tools in the world, mobile phones and large screen TV displays, it changes everything. ShareView aligns with our mission of offering innovative technology and media content that help our customers in getting to Zero (Zero Harm, Zero Defects and Zero Inequities)."

"HIMSS was the perfect venue for introducing this game-changing clinical technology to our healthcare customers. We further strengthened the ShareSafe relationship by hosting them at our recent Samsung VX showcase event in Las Vegas and look forward to presenting our combined solution at the Becker's Annual Hospital Review meeting in April 2022 in Chicago. We believe the partnership with ShareSafe is revolutionary by transforming an engagement and entertainment system into a clinical tool. It will impact our acute care customers and their clinical teams, as well as the transition from hospital to home and the public health community," states Ken Honeycutt, Director of Samsung Healthcare Display.

About Samsung Healthcare Display:

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. Samsung's 4K QLED Smart Healthcare TVs (series HQ60A; ranging in size from 43" to 75") transform in-room displays into easily managed, all-in-one communication hubs personalized for hospital patients and senior care residents. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About ShareSafe Solutions:

Headquartered in Mobile, AL, with an office in Nashville, TN, ShareSafe is a HealthTech and Media company that blends powerful mobile technology with media services in a secure network to improve value, enhance quality and decrease costs while focusing on the well-being of clinicians. ShareSafe's product suite includes multi-view connected-TV casting, single-sign-on integrations, patient record aggregation, secure care team communications and clinician education. To learn more about ShareSafe, visit www.sharesafe.us or follow ShareSafe on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

