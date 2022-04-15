MoonXBT Launch New Global Trading Battle, Embracing SocialFi and GameFi

HANOI, Vietnam, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency trading is never a lone-wolf game. Instead, battles with other traders could spice up trading and give cryptonauts more incentives to enjoy trading profits. Crypto social trading platform MoonXBT launched Global Trading Battle, in which users can create battles with anyone in their crypto neighborhood.

In this new event, participants can set up their own trading battles, bonus pools and number of participants. In addition to the battle on ROE(Profit /Maximum margin), participants can donate to the bonus pool, up the stakes for more exciting battles. Moreover, both public and private trading battles are available on MoonXBT, allowing users to create a more intimate small-circle community for trading as well as strategy and opinion sharing.

"MoonXBT presents itself as a social trading platform not just by name but with substance," said George Lee, COO of MoonXBT. As a leading pioneer in the crypto world, MoonXBT makes it its mission to keep abreast with the trendiest things in the industry, Among those in the pipeline for MoonXBT are GameFi, SocialFi and DAO. Lee believes that the Global Trading Battle can further autonomy enjoyed by users and interconnectivity among them, which can be used to drive innovation and creativity.

Joining the Global Trading Battle, users can also exchange trading strategies and opinions. Without a central organization governing their opinion sharing, users can enjoy the benefits of a decentralized and autonomous environment for crypto trading. This can empower users and encourage more creativity among users.

The first Global Trading Battle will be held in April 2022, in which 1,000 participants are invited to compete within 7 days. Every 100 participants in the room will donate 1,000 USDT to the prize pool, making the overall donation up to 10,000 USDT. In the future, MoonXBT will hold regular competitions for kings. The outstanding winners will join the MoonXBT star user club and have the opportunity to participate in the MoonXBT DAO organization.

Lee said "MoonXBT's vision is to optimize adoption of crypto throughout the world and foster connection between expert traders and common users."

As part of its mission to provide a refreshing socializing experience for its users, the exchange believes the key to a good user experience is a healthy ecosystem that comes with abundant information. This also includes information sharing among users. The community created by MoonXBT is such a healthy ecosystem that keeps up with the times.

Launching the new Global Trading Battle, MoonXBT has shown its ambition to embrace the GameFi trend in the crypto industry. GameFi, the combination of game and finance, refers to the play-to-earn blockchain games that offer economic incentives to players. In 2021, the number of GameFi projects has witnessed rapid increase and will likely continue to grow in the coming years. As of March 2022, there are more than 1,400 blockchain games listed in DappRadar. Some popular GameFi projects include Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon, Harmony, Solana, among others. Users in GameFi can own in-game assets and make profits through the games as well as enjoying the socialization benefits offered in the gaming context.

By releasing the Global Trading Battle, MoonXBT has gotten into the ground floor of GameFi. The platform's upcoming GameFi series will provide a variety of game mechanisms, approaches, user roles and participation which allow users to enjoy gaming with the wider crypto community to its fullest.

To promote its GameFi ambition, MoonXBT will continue to work with influencers and celebrated brands in the crypto industry, spearheaded by the newly released Global Trading Battle. Participants in the event can be rewarded with abundant benefits while enjoying trading battles with cryptonauts around the world. By engaging influencers and brands, said Lee, "MoonXBT has extended its mission of socialization by giving full play to content creators' social influence". Users can also find like-minded traders by following the same influencers in the community.

Being the first crypto social trading platform, MoonXBT provides an unparalleled trading experience for its users, beginners or professionals. Through tools such as option trading provided on the platform, cryptonauts can enrich their exploration of crypto trading of different products. MoonXBT recently launched its new product Warrant Options. In further pushing the return limits for its users, the platform has the lowest premium for its option products, half that of other exchanges. Looking forward, MoonXBT will launch more crypto trading products with creativity and aim at fostering a crypto neighborhood that encourages interaction, innovation and technology.

