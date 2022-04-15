InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Capture Falling Leaves (BDH-118)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy means of capturing falling leaves around a tree," said an inventor, from Berkeley Springs, W.V., "so I invented the LEAF CAPTURE. My design could help to simplify the leaf collection and disposal process."

The invention provides an effective way to collect falling leaves around a tree. In doing so, it ensures that leaves can be easily transferred to a wooded area or for disposal. In doing so, it increases efficiency and it reduces the need to rake and pickup leaves. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BDH-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

