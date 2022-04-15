Elevate Holistics Brings Medical Marijuana Access to the Bay State with 100 Free Appointments

The platform will simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card and enable 100 patients across the state of Massachusetts to apply for free

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is bringing its platform to simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card to Massachusetts and offering 100 free appointments to residents over the next 6 months.

"It's been a decade since medical marijuana was legalized in Massachusetts, but this fact has not resolved the problems of accessibility still plaguing patients," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "Bringing Elevate to Massachusetts will not only make it easier - and less costly, for 100 residents - to apply for a medical marijuana card, it will also smooth out the process on the clinician side and widen the availability of this valuable treatment option."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

