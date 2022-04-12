Vince Giordano Brings Extensive Transportation Experience to Further Enhance Newfront's P&C Team

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Vince Giordano on board as a Vice President and P&C Producer. Vince brings nearly two decades of insurance industry experience, primarily specializing in towing insurance and auto haulers.

Vince Giordano (PRNewswire)

"Vince brings additional depth to our P&C team with his extensive knowledge of the commercial transportation industry," said Brian Hetherington, Newfront President. "We're thrilled to bring him on board and be able to offer our clients even more of a comprehensive experience!"

Vince is based in the San Diego area and will serve clients across the country. He originally began his career focused on finding Life & Health insurance solutions, but in 2009, he expanded into the P&C space and found his passion.

"I am very excited to join Newfront and bring my 'niche' to enhance the P&C team," Vince said. "I absolutely cannot wait to see where this journey takes us!"

About Newfront:

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, and New York and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

