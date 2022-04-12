TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION IN ORLANDO UNVEILS NEW ARTIFACTS FOR THE 110TH ANNIVERSARY OF RMS TITANIC AND A TWO DAY SPEAKER SERIES EVENT

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 110th anniversary on April 15 of RMS Titanic's maiden voyage which ended in tragedy after colliding with an iceberg and sinking, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando is unveiling new artifacts recovered from the wreck site and hosting a special two-day speakers' series. Visitors can view newly installed items including several iconic and personal passenger artifacts and enhance their exhibition visit by attending one or all of four sessions with Titanic experts and historians. For tickets and more information, visit www.titanicorlando.com

Newly installed artifact highlights include:

Bronze Cherub from the aft grand staircase

Stunning two-piece clarinet found in the suitcase of Howard Irwin

The largest and best-preserved leather suitcase recovered from the wreck site

First Class special dinner ware still vibrant with cobalt blue and gold designs

Warning gong and a fuse panel with switches that closed the water-tight doors

"We are so excited to share these personal and historical artifacts to help guests of all ages connect with the story of Titanic and her passengers, keeping them in our memories and carrying on their legacies." said Jessica Sanders, CEO of E/M Group.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando is open Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the last admission at 7 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last admission at 4 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.titanicorlando.com

For more information on the TITANIC 110th Anniversary Speakers Series including agenda and list of speakers, please visit https://titanicorlando.com/titanic-110th-anniversary-speaker-series/

Media Contact:

E/M Group: Wendy Perez

wperez@emgroup.com

About Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition

The grand story of the "Ship of Dreams" is revived through TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, located on 7324 International Drive in Orlando. More than 300 artifacts recovered from the wreck site of Titanic are on display, along with memorabilia and White Star Line materials, full-scale room re-creations, interactive environments, and exclusive video of how the Titanic resides today. The venue also hosts a First-Class Dinner Gala on Friday and Saturday nights.

