Realogy Competition Calls for Tech Superstars to Shape Real Estate's Future

MADISON, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced that its annual FWD Innovation Summit (FWD) will occur on Tuesday, May 10 from 1 – 3pm ET. Designed to further technology innovation in the real estate services market, FWD is a one-of-a-kind pitch competition that highlights forward-thinking technology, ideas and solutions to unlock opportunity for agents and brokers.

The five finalists selected in December will present their products and innovations to a panel of Realogy executives, brokers and agents. The winner will receive $25k and prominent placement in Realogy's Open Ecosystem, a technology platform that brings together agents, brokers, partners and developers to enable choice, flexibility and customized solutions for home buying and selling and beyond.

Earnnest is a secure, convenient, digital payments platform that allows a fully digital transfer of funds in real estate transactions. As the leading provider of digital earnest money in the US, Earnnest has powered over 100,000 transactions across all 50 states with zero instances of fraud.





Elm Street provides the real estate sector with a creative, thoughtful technology toolset to initiate conversations & foster business relationships with and for the clients they serve.





Likely.ai uses Artificial Intelligence to help agents and brokers find the best deals and make better business decisions. Its AI models provide a competitive edge, allowing agents and brokers to zero in on actual sellers in their market and within their current database of leads, who are primed to sell in the next 90-days, enabling them to maximize their marketing spend and minimize the time they spend chasing after sellers. Likely.ai empowers agents, lenders and investors to be more efficient with their time and budget while still finding the right prospects for their businesses.





MaxaDesigns provides a white-labeled marketing template and design platform for real estate companies to host their marketing materials, including print, social media and email marketing on a custom online portal. Its platform has been selected by more than 200 of the top independent brokerages to help agents own their marketing strategy.

RealScout is a Silicon Valley-based technology startup tackling residential real estate's core problem: matching homebuyers and homes. In over 200 markets, the company provides the only platform that enables brokerages to benefit from their buyer data from lead to close. With RealScout, real estate professionals can capture buyer attention, collect buyer data and use that data to close more deals, more profitably.

"The FWD Innovation Summit is a unique opportunity for technology organizations to access the rich data and interconnectivity of Realogy's Open Ecosystem to showcase new ideas and innovations that will define the future of real estate for agents, brokers, and the consumers they serve," said Kacie Ricker, Senior Vice President of Product, Realogy. "Users are craving more simplification, transparency, and expert knowledge in the home buying, selling, and increasingly, the home ownership phases. Our charter is to deliver flexible, connected, intuitive solutions that empower agents to build their businesses as home ownership experts over the entire lifecycle."

Realogy's Open Ecosystem is focused on connecting brokers and agents with homeowners and buyers, using technology to better support customers at every step in the home ownership lifecycle. The finalists who will now be a part of Realogy's unique open ecosystem are positioned alongside a robust set of tools and technologies that empower better home ownership from purchase to sale and beyond. For more information on Realogy's FWD Innovation Summit and register to attend, please visit: https://realogyproduct.com/fwd/

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 11 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

Realogy Contact: Wyatt Jefferies Senior Director, Technology and Product Communications Realogy +1-404-587-5368 Wyatt.jefferies@realogy.com Media Contact: Stephen Russell Wireside Communications® For Realogy +1-804-362-7484 srussell@wireside.com

