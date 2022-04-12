Now Optics Makes Affordable Eye Care Even Easier with New, Flexible Payment Options through Sunbit Partnership

Leading Eyecare Retailer Now Offering Buy Now, Pay Later Technology at My Eyelab and Stanton Optical Locations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now Optics, the parent company of eye care retail brands My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, announced today their partnership with Sunbit, the preferred buy now, pay later technology (BNPL) of service providers and retailers, is now in full effect with availability at all Now Optics' stores nationwide. The partnership, which was announced last fall, integrates Sunbit's BNPL technology into all My Eyelab and Stanton Optical retail locations to provide customers with flexible payment options, making Now Optics' mission to make affordable, accessible and efficient eye care even easier.

Sunbit's BNPL solution approves 90% of people who apply and provides them with a three-months, no-interest financing option. To ensure flexibility and accessibility for all, six-month and 12-month BNPL options with interest are also available. Sunbit's BNPL technology gives customers more purchasing power, introducing a smart way to pay over time for what they need.

"We're always thinking about new and innovative ways we can deliver simple, affordable eye care at My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, and our latest partnership with Sunbit takes that commitment a step further," said Daniel Stanton, CEO of Now Optics. "Eye care is a right, not a privilege, so we feel obligated to provide as much flexibility as possible with payment options for each and every person that comes to our stores. Clear vision is a vital part of healthy eyes and something we want to ensure everyone can afford regardless of their budget or current situation," said Stanton.

Sunbit's technology is offered in-store and online through nearly 11,000 locations. These include:

Auto service centers

Optical practices

Dentist offices

Specialty healthcare services

Partnering with a BNPL option like Sunbit, which is easy to use and transparent to the customers, allows patients to obtain everything necessary to take care of their eye health

The rollout of Sunbit's BNPL technology in Now Optics' stores marks yet another technological milestone for the company, following their early adoption of optical telehealth. To date, the company has conducted more than 2 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.

Both My Eyelab and Stanton Optical feature an assortment of over 2,000 frames and top contact lens brands to fit both style and budgets and allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style. For convenience, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical accept both same day appointments and walk-ins for eye exams, starting at $45, which can be applied to any eye wear purchase.

For more information about Now Optics' brands and Sunbit, visit www.myeyelab.com or www.stantonoptical.com and www.sunbit.com.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 260 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com.

ABOUT SUNBIT

Sunbit is the preferred buy now, pay later technology of service providers and retailers fulfilling the needs of thousands of local communities. Sunbit eases the stress of buying everyday things by offering access to fast, fair and transparent payment options to people everywhere. Sunbit technology is offered in-store and online through nearly 8,000 locations, including 1 in 4 auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices and specialty health care services. Payment options through Sunbit can be found at these establishments www.sunbit.com/shop-directory. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit.

