LEADING GLOBAL ENERGY COMPANY PUMA ENERGY GOES LIVE WITH GEP'S PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE, TRANSFORMING SOURCING TO DRIVE VALUE AND RESILIENCE

CLARK, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that the global energy company Puma Energy selected, implemented and is using GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's leading procurement and supply chain platform.

The rollout of the new platform is part of Puma Energy's ongoing drive to improve its efficiency and performance across its business through the use of cutting-edge technologies.

Puma Energy safely provides energy in approximately 40 countries across six continents, encompassing the supply, storage, refining, distribution and retail of a range of fuels, aviation, lubricants and bitumen.

Headquartered in Singapore, the privately held company operates 1,998 retail sites, facilities in 107 airports, and a network of storage terminals. Puma Energy has successfully gone live on GEP SMART's sourcing solution to identify, evaluate and qualify new suppliers, achieve best-value agreements, and operate a resilient global supply chain.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

