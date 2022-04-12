Lea County State Bank Modernizes Technology Infrastructure with Jack Henry

Competitive digital solutions, new features are welcomed by customers and employees alike

MONETT, Mo., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) announced today that Lea County State Bank selected Jack Henry to upgrade its technology platform with open, flexible and user-centric digital solutions.

Hobbs, N.M.-based Lea County State Bank has deep roots in the region's oil and gas industry, having served the community since 1928. The $600-million asset bank selected Jack Henry as its technology provider of choice to compete with large banks and non-traditional financial institutions while maintaining its strong community culture. Lea County State Bank will gain open access to a broad ecosystem of Jack Henry solutions such as the Banno Digital Platform™, as well as to more than 850 third-party fintechs to shape custom offerings for both its business and retail customers.

Disa Walker, vice-president at Lea County State Bank, said, "Our bank has a proven history of doing what is best to meet the current and future needs of our community. Today, the best way to support our customers is to offer them modern digital solutions that are backed by the very best customer support; Jack Henry is helping us enable that balance. For example, both our business and retail customers will have the same digital experience, removing friction, improving satisfaction, and ultimately helping us grow. Jack Henry brings an understanding and collaboration to the table that we haven't experienced with other key technology partners."

Lea County State Bank will also benefit from an internal digital transformation: automating and streamlining processes to drive standardization and efficiency across the organization. Walker adds, "We always remember the key role that our employees play in driving our success, so we aim to provide them with modern technology tools that facilitate their jobs, allowing them to focus on building and nurturing relationships with our clients. Jack Henry helps us achieve that. For example, Branch Anywhere™ will be a game-changer for our bankers, allowing them to access key information about their accounts, hold face-to-face meetings with their customers, answer questions, and solve issues from anywhere outside the branch."

Stacey Zengel, senior vice president of Jack Henry & Associates and president of Jack Henry Banking, said, "Community banking has changed -- today, a bank like Lea County State Bank can be as efficient and convenient as non-traditional financial institutions. The bank is able to deeply penetrate its market with technology that brings it closer to customers and allows it to focus on building strong relationships. Lea County State Bank knows what it takes to support its community in good times and in times of need. We are proud that the bank has chosen our technology to continue its legacy through both personal service and digital transformation."

