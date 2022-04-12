InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Way to Support Items on the Lap (NAM-107)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable surface to support a baby, books or sewing supplies on my lap," said an inventor, from Nashville, Tenn., "so I invented the LAP PILLOW. My design would be lightweight, compact and easy to transport to various locations."

The patent-pending invention provides a practical and portable pillow for the lap. In doing so, it offers an effective way to support a variety of items. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could provide therapeutic benefits. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-107, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

