HERITAGE FINANCIAL PLACES #2 ON FORBES' BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISORS LIST

WESTWOOD, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services, an independent wealth management firm with offices in Westwood and Woburn, MA, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Chuck Bean, and the firm have once again been recognized as one of America's top wealth advisors. They ranked #2 on the Massachusetts statewide Forbes 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list developed by SHOOK Research. This is the 5th consecutive year being recognized as a top 5 advisor on this prestigious list.

Heritage Financial Services (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Financial Services) (PRNewswire)

According to Forbes, their research finds that "…the very best advisors are laser focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives, they want to add meaning and help them live better lives."

"At Heritage, our mission is to make a positive and lasting impact on the people in our lives and those we serve," says Chuck Bean. "We accomplish this by gaining a deep understanding of our clients' objectives, then build long term, trusting, client-centric relationships to serve their wealth management needs. We are fiduciaries, always acting in our clients' best interests, while guiding them through the complexity of their financial lives."

The ranking is open to advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and is based on an algorithm of both qualitative and quantitative criteria. It weighs factors like revenue and overall assets under management trends, compliance records, industry experience and the use of best practices with clients. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. More details on the selection process can be found here.

About Heritage Financial Services, LLC:

Heritage Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm with over $2 billion in assets under management and over 25 years of experience. Heritage works closely with affluent families by coordinating and managing all aspects of their wealth, retirement, and financial security. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

Media Contact:

HFSMedia@heritagefinancial.net

Phone: 781-619-1349

www.heritagefinancial.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heritage Financial Services