Falvey Insurance Group and AIMU Partner for International Day for Women In Maritime

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group and the American Institute of Marine Underwriters (AIMU) have partnered for the International Day for Women In Maritime to host a panel discussion amongst women in the maritime industry.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) recently designated May 18th as the first-ever International Day for Women in Maritime. "The observance will celebrate women in the industry and is intended to promote the recruitment, retention and sustained employment of women in the maritime sector, raise the profile of women in maritime, strengthen IMO's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (gender equality) and support work to address the current gender imbalance in maritime."

This event is part of Falvey's larger speaker series to highlight professional women, "Women at the Helm", and will include a panel discussion between:

Captain Alexandra Hagerty , Ship Captain, Executive Leader, Master on Hospital Ship Africa Mercy

Meredith Neizer , Chief Logistics Officer at ARMADA

Tiina Ruhlandt , President & CEO at EIMC

Karen L. Griswold , SVP Ocean Marine, Property & Specialty at Chubb

Isabelle Therrien, Senior Vice President – Canada at Falvey, and International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) Cargo Committee Chair, will serve as moderator at the event.

"Women at the Helm – Women In Maritime" will be hosted at the Yale Club on Wednesday, May 18th between 12:00-2:00 PM with a networking session prior to the panel discussion. A virtual option will be available to make this event accessible to all interested attendees. To learn more and register for the event, please visit the AIMU website.

About Women at the Helm: With all female panelists and moderators, the goal of "Women at the Helm" is to spotlight female professionals who have made notable contributions to business, those who have balanced career and family, others who have made an impact in the insurance industry, and those who have encouraged diversity, equity, and inclusion in their organization.

There were over 125 people in attendance at the first "Women at the Helm" panel discussion and networking event on International Women's Day, which highlighted Women Leaders in Business including Helena Foulkes, Barbara Cottam, Rachelle Green, and Gina Perini. The second event is set to take place on May 9th, following Mother's Day, in recognition of "Women Balancing Career & Family", followed by the "Women in Maritime" event in partnership with AIMU.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprising four divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, and Falvey Insurance Services. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" are known for flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.

About AIMU

The American Institute of Marine Underwriters (AIMU) has over 100 hundred years of service as the trade association representing the United States ocean marine insurance industry as an advocate, educator and information center.

AIMU provides an active program of support services to assist the U.S. marine insurance industry in providing its global customers with a level of performance unsurpassed in the world. Its worldwide network of surveyors (Correspondents) aids its members in handling claims with speed and efficiency. AIMU publishes a Weekly Bulletin, which provide its members with current information on maritime matters, media reports, legislation and court decisions. Through its educational programs, AIMU fosters the highest standards of professionalism, stimulates creativity and innovation and enhances the industry's traditional commitment to service.

AIMU ensures that U.S. marine insurers are heard by lawmakers, regulators and international bodies. It testifies before congressional committees and works closely with organizations and participates in coalitions focused on improving safety and preventing cargo-related crime. AIMU is the forum for action on the significant issues that affect U.S. marine insurers, reinsurers and the international trade community.

