ESTRELLA JALISCO TEAMS UP WITH LOS ANGELES DODGERS ICON FERNANDO VALENZUELA TO INTRODUCE NEW SPECIAL-EDITION DODGERS MICHELADA

The beer brand invites fans to show off their team pride and win the ultimate fan experience at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the 2022 baseball season, Estrella Jalisco, the beer brand with over 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition and the official cerveza sponsor of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2022 is introducing a special-edition Dodgers Michelada — available in a ready-to-drink 25oz can.

Estrella Jalisco is introducing new special-edition Dodgers Michelada and a chance to win the ultimate fan experience at Dodger Stadium with Los Angeles Dodgers icon Fernando Valenzuela. (PRNewswire)

The refreshing balance of sweet, savory and spicy is perfect to enjoy while watching a game, celebrating wins, or simply showing off your Dodgers pride.

In honor of the new special-edition Estrella Jalisco Dodgers Michelada, the brand is stepping up to the plate with legendary Dodgers baseball player and sports icon, Fernando Valenzuela. Known for his signature pitching style and unbeatable rookie year, Fernando is yet again rallying fans around the Los Angeles baseball team.

Starting April 12, 2022, Estrella Jalisco is offering a chance to win the ultimate fan experience at Dodger Stadium. This once in a lifetime opportunity will feature a meet-and-greet with Fernando Valenzuela, the honorary first pitch at a game during the 2022 baseball season, and some signed memorabilia. To participate, fans can tag @estrellajalisco to share the craziest thing they have done to show their team pride with #contest. Submissions will be accepted through April 20, 2022.

"After playing for more than a decade with the Dodgers, I learned that through daring to be yourself and learning your strengths, great things can happen," said Fernando Valenzuela. "The Dodger community is so passionate and committed - we have the best fans in the world. I look forward to seeing how they show off their Dodger pride and meeting the lucky winner of Estrella Jalisco's contest at the stadium."

The news comes on the heels of Estrella Jalisco launching their latest advertising campaign, "Vive Tu Estrella," which spotlights the courage of Mexican Americans who dare to live their lives authentically. Now, Estrella Jalisco is on the search for the most passionate Dodgers fans to show their pride.

"At Estrella Jalisco, we celebrate the bold, proud and courageous," says Kelsey Willis, Brand Director, Estrella Jalisco. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Fernando Valenzuela, a baseball legend who defied the odds by following his true passion and captivated fans in the process. There's no better partner to introduce our limited-edition Dodger Michelada."

Find 25oz cans of the Estrella Jalisco Dodgers Michelada at your local retailer within the Dodgers Market, including the greater Los Angeles area and beyond.

For more information, follow @EstrellaJalisco on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

DODGERS MICHELADA CONTEST. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents who are 21+. Begins 4/12/22 and ends 4/20/22. See Official Rules at www.estrellajalisco.com/rules for prize & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

About Estrella Jalisco

With more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, authentic Mexican Lager beer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Estrella Jalisco was launched in the U.S. in 2015 and it's quickly becoming a Mexican favorite among cerveza aficionados. Estrella Jalisco is available in bottles and foil top cans, in addition to canned Mango and Tropical Chamoy Micheladas for a colorful spin on a Mexican classic.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contacts

Lacey Clifford

media@anheuser-busch.com

Allison Wilson

awilson@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Estrella Jalisco