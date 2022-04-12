DevonWay Launches ESG & Sustainability Solution for Regulated Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of Environmental Health & Safety, Asset Management, Quality Management, and Workforce Management solutions to regulated industries, today announced the availability of its new ESG & Sustainability Solution, which enables companies to go beyond ESG reporting and implement effective performance initiatives to achieve their ESG goals.

DevonWay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DevonWay) (PRNewswire)

"Building sustainability into business models is one of the great challenges of our time," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's CEO. "Our approach, centered around continuous improvement best practices, is designed to let customers quickly and proactively address immediate gaps in their programs and expand as needed."

With DevonWay ESG & Sustainability, companies can report on and improve any ESG metric on a unified software platform that can also run all or any subset of their safety, quality, asset, and work management functions, so it doubles as a system of record for data that directly feeds ESG metrics and ratings. In addition, it securely integrates with other sources of ESG and sustainability data.

Specifically for regulated industries, DevonWay ESG & Sustainability combines DevonWay's enterprise-class Compliance Management, Metrics & KPIs, Improvement Initiatives, Enterprise Risk Management, and self-service reporting and business intelligence – all on a secure, no-code platform. It offers:

Best-of-breed continuous improvement practices that provide visibility and accountability toward meeting goals

Usage-based pricing that includes unlimited users, so everyone can participate, even contractors

US, EU, and Canadian SOC 2 certified SaaS datacenters for companies operating globally

Compliance with ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 standards, with FedRAMP expected in CY 2022

US-support-only option for customers under export control rules

A REST API that securely and easily connects other systems with DevonWay software

In addition, DevonWay has developed partnerships with leading ESG consulting practices for customers who need third-party expertise in performing sustainability assessments, refining their existing program, or building one from scratch.

To learn more about DevonWay ESG & Sustainability software and request a demo, visit https://www.devonway.com/products/ESG.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables regulated, high-risk, and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DevonWay