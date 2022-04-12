CPower Helps New York City Create Grid-Interactive Efficient Buildings

Through CPower's Building Management System-as-a-Service, Commercial Real Estate Owners and Managers Can Implement Smart Building Technology to Optimize Energy Capabilities and Meet Decarbonization Goals, While Feeding Capacity to the Grid

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading, national energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management ("CPower") today announced the launch of CPower's Building Management System-as-a-Service (BMS-aaS) to enable grid-interactive efficient buildings in New York City. The solution provides commercial property owners and managers a $0 out-of-pocket intelligent building management system to better manage and control their energy use and lower their carbon emissions, while providing demand flexibility to the grid.

Faced with record high vacancy rates, commercial building owners in New York City are looking for ways to modernize as workers return to the office. Additionally, decarbonization regulation such as New York City's Local Law 97 and New York State's Climate Leadership and Protection Act require buildings throughout New York to reduce their carbon emissions. Through its partner ecosystem, CPower's BMS-aaS offers advanced analytics and tenant-by-tenant, floor-by-floor control to ensure energy efficiency and reduce energy bills. CPower's BMS-aaS can also help maximize demand response participation to create additional revenue streams and respond to Time of Use calls for Local Law 97 compliance.

"Our discussions with buildings owners and property managers across the City show that they understand the value in these smart building systems but are daunted by occupancy shortfalls to make such an investment. Moreover, roughly 24,000 buildings in New York City are expected to be affected by Local Law 97, with many in the commercial sector currently above the law's emissions limits. Our goal through this solution is to find new ways to help our customers meet their business and carbon neutrality goals using new smart building technology," said Pat McChesney, Vice President and General Manager – New York, CPower.

Charles Hoppenstein, owner and property manager of RH Realty 39, praised CPower for its BMS-aaS offering that has been implemented at his 230 W 39th Street Garment District property.

"This offer from CPower provides a creative, cost-neutral way for me to stay competitive. I have been impressed by how simple they have made this offering. I appreciate the market and technology expertise they have provided while delivering a hands-on and dedicated focus on my property," Hoppenstein said.

A market leader enabling NYISO and utility demand response programs, CPower helps its customers in New York maximize the value of their electric loads, facility assets, and distributed energy resources (DERs). Across the U.S., CPower manages more than 5.3 GW of DER capacity, with nearly 2,000 customers at more than 12,000 sites, to guide its customers toward a clean and dependable energy future.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We manage more than 5.3 GW of customer capacity across the U.S., forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 55 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve more than 12,000 sites, delivering approximately 7,000 metric tons of CO 2 reductions in 2020 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

